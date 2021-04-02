After a week away from Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field for Spring Break, the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League dove back into action on Monday with a packed schedule.
When the play stopped two weeks ago, Two Oceans Digital took sole possession of first in the A Division.
That all changed this week.
On Tuesday night, Arnold’s Towing topped Two Oceans and pulled a half-game ahead with a 9-4 mark.
Two Oceans lost again on Wednesday, to this time to Lagerheads Bar & Grill, to fall to 7-5. A half-game behind is Fury with a 6-5 mark; Lagerheads Bar & Grill improved to 3-10 with a thirst for more wins.
There is nothing new in the B Division. Florida Keys Electric maintained a lead with a win to reopen the season on Monday.
Before the intermission, they suffered a second loss to Howe Orthodontics.
Those top two B Division teams will meet again on Monday, April 5.
Playoffs for the A and B divisions are slated sometime after the regular season ends. The KWGSRL board is scheduled to meet to iron out details for playoffs.
Teams will start the travel season in May with some high-caliber competition throughout South Florida for the Key West squads.
Tryouts for the travel teams are schedule to start on Saturday, April 10, with information forthcoming.
A DIVISION
FURY 11,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 7
Lagerheads knotted the contest at 7 in the bottom of the third, but Fury sailed to victory with a four-run fourth.
Vera Rodger crushed a grand slam home run and singled to plate five runs. Anastasha Boose tripled and singled for two RBI, Gianna Wardlow hammered a pair of base hits, Luisa Cabrera and Lillian Mayer each singled home a run and Skye Sterling added a base hit.
Over the first three frames, Boose struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits for four runs. In relief, Mayer no-hit Lagerheads, walked two and yielded three runs.
For Lagerheads, Lille Gage, Jocelyn Bochette and Tavyn Gage each had an RBI single and Maicee Gage cracked a base hit.
Addison Means took the loss with four runs on seven hits, fanned two and did not give up a walk.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 12,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 6
Arnold’s scored seven runs in the bottom of the second frame for the difference-maker.
Allison Smith drove in four of Arnold’s runs with a home run and base hit and over the final frame. Smith was near-perfect on the mound with no runs, no hits, just one walk and she fanned two in relief.
Arnold’s leadoff batter Janis Olsen drilled a two-bagger and a pair of base hits, Catherine Van Staden and Gianni Felini each singled two times, Mary Ellen Searcy nailed a two-run single and with a base hit was Althea Olsen.
Starting pitcher Althea Olsen allowed six runs on six hits with just one walk to take the win.
Two Oceans’ Maicey Malgrat tripled and singled, Nina Manresa drove in two runs on two hits, Mila Graves thumped a three-bagger as Julienne Vega singled.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish absorbed the loss with five runs on five hits, three walks with two Ks.
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 14,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 4
It was a one-run game after one, but the always-looming Lagerheads scored five in the second and juiced their lead with three more in the third.
Addison Means doubled and singled two times, Tavyn Gage drove in four runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Kayla Ramirez tripled twice for two RBI, Monica Bueno plated a pair of runs on a three-base hit and singled, Rhyanna Rispoli cracked two doubles to plate two runs, Jocelyn Bochette singled home a run and leadoff hitter Maicee Gage nailed a base hit.
On the mound, starting pitcher Lilee Gage surrendered four runs on three hits and three walks with three Ks. After that, Means gave up two hits but no runs or walks and Tavyn Gage mopped up the final frame with a perfect performance and two Ks.
Two Oceans Digital’s Julienne Vega doubled home a run, Nina Manresa and Alexa Condella each hit an RBI single as Zoe Barras and Mila Graves both hit safely.
Graves allowed five runs on five hits in the first. In relief, Ryleigh Harnish yielded nine runs on eight hits and she walked three and fanned two.
B DIVISION
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 5,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 4
Howe pulled off the W with just one hit from the bat of Eva Norwood with two RBI. Niles gave up eight walks and committed two errors to help Howe improve to 6-4-2.
Howe pitcher Lucy Katz struck out eight over the first three frames, while she allowed three runs on three hits and five walks. Reliever Callie Griffiths yielded a run via a hit and walk.
In the circle for Niles, Arianna Garcia walked three and fanned two but did not allow a run or base hit in two innings. Relief pitcher Evaline Zanetti gave up five runs on four walks and a hit and she sat two on Ks.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 6
Down nine runs, Niles rallied for five in the top of the third and final frame but ran out of outs.
FKE’s Kaleaya Dickerson thumped a three-bagger and doubled to drive in two runs and Liana Brown was 2-for-2 with three RBI.
In the circle, Dickerson did not give up a hit, walked three, allowed a run and fanned four. Over the final two-thirds of an inning, Carley Hernandorena yielded five runs via seven walks and the only hit.
Niles’ Kaylee Williams singled home a run.
On the mound, Arianna Garcia went the distance, surrendered four hits, walked nine and struck out three.