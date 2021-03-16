Now in full swing, the Key West Coed Softball league played a full slate of games during its second week of action at Perdo Hernandez Field at Bayview Park.
There are another three games scheduled this week on Tuesday, March 16, with Mike’s Painting and the Lost Boys both searching of their first win at 6:30 p.m., while Priority Venders will follow against unbeaten McKendry Builders at 7:45 p.m. and then Cross Fit will play its first game of the young season against Tropical Movers, which is off to a 2-0 start, at 9 p.m.
Tropical Movers 9, Mike’s Painting 8
The movers were shakers in a comeback victory despite taking a two-run lead after the fourth. From there it was the painting crew that coated four unanswered run to go in front and then when back in front by one the top of the seventh. That’s when Tropical Movers scored twice to claim the one-run win.
With a triple and two singles, Rae Sleith lifted the Movers to the victory, while Rich Baker and Kenny Dispanaze both had a trio of hits. Jenna Kilroy, Josh Simonds and Shannon Kelly all had a pair of base knocks and Mike MacKeown added one.
With a home run and trio of singles for Mike’s Painting was Bridget Woods and with four base hits was Miguel Gonzalez. Johnny Monsalvatage had a two-base hit and two base hits, Joal Rivero added a three-bagger as well as two base hits and stoking hits were Stevie Monsalvatage and Junior Guieb.
Fun in The Sun 12, Priority Vending 6
Bagging three runs in the first, Priority Vending took the early lead but from there it was all Fun In the Sun, who scored in all but one at-bat.
Fun in the Sun’s Mike MacKeown, with a double, and Lisa Sacco burned the Venders for three hits, while with two were Evan Schafer and Shannon Kelly, both of hers good for doubles, and Pabel Noquera, who tripled. Clinton Storr tripled and with singles were Toms Grevins, Francie Steger and Mack Droumd
Going 3-for-3 for Priority Vending was Andrew Carmona, Tim Davis doubled and singled and adding hits were Nelson Fonseca, Courtine Leakeas, Maria Costillo and Jocelyn Ashe.
McKendry Builders 17, Lost Boys 1
Needing only four innings to go in front by the 15-run rule, McKendry Builders dominated the nightcap.
Debbie Arencibia went 3-for-3 in the win for the Builders with a triple, Jewels Castillo doubled and singled, Pilar Difabio tripled and singled and with a pair of singles were Danny Difabio, Dexter Butler, Joal Rivero and Jason Pfahl. Joe Stickney, Keia Hughes and Kyle Cabrera all added base hits.
For Lost Boys, Payton McCanell, Brendon Curlay, Matt Alfonso and Johnny Monsalvatage had hits.