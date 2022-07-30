With six more games on the regular-season docket for the Key West Summer Adult Basketball League, there is still time for a few teams to improve their standings as they head into playoffs slated for Monday, Aug. 8, and the title tilt is on for Wednesday, Aug. 10.

FLYT Club held on to the top spot with a win to improve to 10-0, while second-place Island Bred took a pair of victories last week at Douglass Gym to stay within striking distance at 9-2.

