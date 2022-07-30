With six more games on the regular-season docket for the Key West Summer Adult Basketball League, there is still time for a few teams to improve their standings as they head into playoffs slated for Monday, Aug. 8, and the title tilt is on for Wednesday, Aug. 10.
FLYT Club held on to the top spot with a win to improve to 10-0, while second-place Island Bred took a pair of victories last week at Douglass Gym to stay within striking distance at 9-2.
The top two teams square off in a highly-anticipated match in the 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Aug. 1.
Although Glory Boys Elite did not play last week, they maintained a 7-3 mark with four straight wins. They take on Nothin’ Major (3-7) on Saturday, July 31.
KEYSTAR was on a bit of a roll to improve to 3-6 but have a challenge against winless Tune Squad in the 10 a.m. contest, also on Saturday.
STORM SURGE 56,
TUNE SQUAD 41
Storm Surge improved to 4-7, while Tune Squad still cannot pull together a victory.
Jonibek Mushinov led Storm Surge with a 20-point performance that included six rebounds, a pair of assists, and two steals. Also in double figures was Joseph Suero with 13 and he grabbed a half dozen rebounds, added three steals, two assists, and a blocked shot. Zane Jackson finished with nine points, Jeremy Suero netted eight points, hauled in eight rebounds, dished out seven assists, and had four steals, David Aviles grabbed eight boards and scored a pair, Nazir Bernard also canned a field goal.
Tune Squad’s Sky Kulchar his team with 15 points with two blocks and three rebounds, T.J. Fisher canned nine points and had four steals, with nine rebounds, eight points, and three steals was Cesar Davila, Shain Cormack canned seven points and grabbed four rebounds as Gage Merillat netted a field goal and pulled down three rebounds and three steals.
ISLAND BRED 82,
KEYSTAR 70
With no subs on the bench, Island Bred still came away with the win against the upstart KEYSTAR crew. Lamont Woods racked up 29 points, including 15 from downtown, and hauled in seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Jalen Matthews canned 20 points, dished out six assists, grabbed five steals, and picked up eight rebounds.
With a double-double was Malik Hunter (18 points, 11 rebounds) with four assists, three steals, and blocked a shot and Demetrius Roach netted 13 points with six from beyond the arc, had seven assists, and five boards. Angelo Guieb grabbed five rebounds with three assists and canned a field goal.
KEYSTAR’s Alfred “Buc” Rahming netted 15 and pulled down seven rebounds, Phillip Spottswood also finished with 15 with seven rebounds, and Tony Roberts canned 13 points to go with his seven rebounds. Robert Spottswood picked off nine rebounds and scored seven; with eight rebounds and seven points was Jamal Stafford, Chas Spottswood finished with five points and five rebounds as Cash Mingo hauled in five rebounds and netted a field goal.
FLYT CLUB 67,
STORM SURGE 47
Jamal Qualls led FLYT Club with 19 points to go with his three boards and four steals, Nick Center hit a pair of treys for 12 points with three assists, four steals, and two blocked shots, and Gerald Hernandez scored all nine of his points from downtown. Trey Boyanton III also hit a pair of treys with three rebounds and a pair of steals, also with a half dozen points was Dequain Youngblood, Keith Durden netted six points and grabbed three boards, Darshaun Carey finished with six rebounds and netted five points and with two points apiece were Eric Armstrong and Roberto Garcia.
Storm Surge was led by Jeremy Suero with 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals; James Osborne Jr. was back in action with nine points and seven rebounds and he dished out three assists, David Aviles grabbed eight rebounds, scored eight with four assists and four steals; with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals was Joseph Suero. Zane Jackson netted a half dozen points to go with seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals as Jonibek Mushinov scored five points with five boards and a pair of steals.
ISLAND BRED 69,
TUNE SQUAD 49
Once again, Lamont Woods led his team, this time with 21 points, six rebounds and nabbed a trio of steals. St. Pierre Anilus finished with 18 points, hauled down seven rebounds, two steals and two assists as Malik Hunter canned 11 points with five assists, four rebounds and a trio of steals. Demetrius Roach dished out six assists, scored five and pulled in four rebounds, Dorian Cannon muscled and hustled for seven rebounds with four points also with four points was Elijah Jefferson and four boards as Angelo Guieb was huge under the net with 13 rebounds and netted two points.
For Tune Squad, a dozen of Sky Kulchar’s 22 points was from downtown to go with six rebounds and four assists, Cesar Davila grabbed 19 rebounds and scored five points, Gage Merillat picked up nine rebounds and scored five and with five points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals was Shain Cormack.