Before the Key West Men’s Softball League could head into playoffs, a few makeup games had to be contested last week at DeWitt Roberts Field.
The top team all season, 5 Brothers, fell twice to drop in the standings, while Rodriguez Cigar took all three of its makeup games for the top seed heading into postseason play.
When the dust settled, Rodriguez Cigar finished the campaign with a 13-3 record, while 5 Brothers fell to 11-5 over the course of the second season.
ROOSTICA 34,
5 BROTHERS 13
5 Brothers took a five-run advantage in the opening frame, but Roostica came back with a 13-run second and never looked back.
Miguel Gonzalez went 7-for-7 highlighted by a pair of doubles; Raiko Caridad hit for the cycle with a pair of doubles and four RBI and Howie Schneider also cycled with an in-the-park home run good for six RBI.
Andy Perez parked a pair out of the field and singled three times to plate five runs, Lane Hilliard homered, doubled, and singled to send six home, Anthony Henriquez crushed a grand slam and singled for five RBI and Hugo Valdez III thumped a three-bagger.
Lito Solorrus paced 5 Brothers with a pair of triples going 4-for-4, Sam Callahan went yard, tripled, and added a base knock for four RBI, Oni Ferreiro Jr. doubled twice, Joey Figueroa homered and doubled, Angelo Guieb sent one over the fence and singled, Casey Taylor and Joe Stickney each homered as Xavier Perez doubled and Marlon Manresa singled.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 23,
5 BROTHERS 22 (8)
The top two teams put on a clinic with a combined 64 hits as Rodriguez Cigars broke the 22-22 deadlock with a run in the top of the eighth and final frame.
Bobby Lowe doubled as part of his five-hit night, Troy Curry doubled three times and singled, Rocky Ramirez cracked a two-base hit and three base hits, Andrew Rodriguez thumped a trio of two-baggers and tripled, Clinton Storr went yard and singled two times to plate five runs, Will Anderson homered twice and singled to plate four runs, Devin Butler singled, tripled and homered and Darren Miller went long ball, doubled and singled. Paul Sanchez tripled and singled, Garret Frey nailed two singles and Danny DiFabio added a base rap.
5 Brothers’ Oni Ferreiro Jr. homered and singled three times, Lito Solorrus also put the orb out of the park, doubled and singled, Sam Callahan cracked a pair of two-baggers and two singles, Armando Rojas plated four runs via a home run and three singles, Casey Taylor went long, doubled and singled, and Xavier Perez slapped a trio of base hits. Joe Stickney doubled and went yard, Marlon Manresa drilled a two-base hit and base hit, and with singles were Alex Ornelas and Terry Johnson.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 24,
OUTLAWS 2
Rodriguez Cigars ended this game in a mercy-rule fashion led by proprietor Danny DiFabio with a home run, double and two singles for five RBI, while Rocky Ramirez homered as part of his 4-for-4 night. Bobby Lowe and Troy Curry each doubled twice and singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez and Joal Rivero both went yard and smacked a pair of base hits, Garret Fry clubbed a pair of two-baggers, Devin Butler homered and singled and Paul Sanchez whacked a pair of base hits.
Outlaws Pabel Noriega singled twice, Lester Jaume homered, Leslee Jaume tripled and Marty Gregurich doubled.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 13, ROOSTICA 11
Rodriguez Cigar had to snuff Roostica’s late-inning rally to preserve the victory.
Danny DiFabio homered, doubled and singled, Rocky Ramirez put the orb out of the park and singled two times, Bobby Lowe and Troy Curry each ripped a trio of hits, Garret Frey went yard and singled, Joal Rivero hammered a pair of base hits as Will Anderson and Paul Sanchez each added a single.
Ralph Henriquez powered Roostica with a pair of home runs and singled to plate five runs. Hugo Valdez III and Raiko Caridad each went yard and singled, Lane Hilliard thumped a three-base hit and two-bagger, Miguel Gonzalez, Howie Schneider, and Mason Neller each double and singled as Anthony Henriquez nailed two singles.