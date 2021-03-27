Long balls and pitching gems highlighted the last games of the Key West Little Conch Baseball League before they took this week off for Spring Break.
Expect more of the same as the league will be back in action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex come Monday with plenty of action over the final five weeks.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5,
TOPPINO’S 2
Firefighters’ Jimmy McCain doubled and singled, Jax Mendez hammered two hits, all doubled and Kaden Tomita singled.
In three innings of relief, Mendez allowed a run and struck out seven.
Toppino’s Landon Caraballo doubled and slugged a base hit, Anthony Cabrera cracked a two-base hit and Colin Jordan hit a two-run single.
Cabrera stuck out seven in three inning of relief.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 5,
MOOSE 5
A five-run fifth by Key Plaza Creperie knotted the contest with Moose.
Christian Barrows thumped a three-bagger and singled, and Roman Lepowski hit a run-scoring triple, Nico Griffiths, Karmelo Santana and Arias Lopez each doubled as Trevor Wynn, Beau Brenner, Barrett Nelson and Anden St. Roman each slugged a base hit.
Brenner hurled the final four frames, fanned 10 and allowed three runs via seven hits and two walks.
For Moose, Jacob Rodriguez tripled and hammered a hit for three RBI, Armands Berzins doubled and singled, Justin Druckemiller, Darien Keys each doubled as Tirsolino Paulino, Greyson Rookey and Ryder Smith each singled.
On the mound, Rodriguez, Paulino and Berzins combined to strike out 11.
10-AND-UNDER
EDEN HOUSE 11,
TAVERN N’ TOWN 7
Eden House put up six before Tavern N’ Town could get their offense going and never looked back.
Kellen Lockwood singled twice for three RBI, Mason Waldner hammered two hits, Kaine Dickerson and Nico Prokurat each doubled and Logan Otto, Ryder Almeda, Cole Johnson and Abel Smith each had a base hit.
On the mound, Prokurat struck out nine and allowed four runs via a hit and seven walks.
Tavern N’ Town’s Calvin Lee homered and singled to drive in five as Sawyer Hill and Bryce Barth each had a base hit.
On the mound, Nicholas Talpasz allowed nine runs on six hits and six walks and reliever Lee walked five, allowed four hits for two runs.
ISLAND DOGS 10,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 0
Kaden Savedra pitched a gem before the break, tossing tour no-hit innings and striking out seven with just two walks.
On offense, Savedra led things off with a pair of doubles, Andrew White singled two times, Leo Thibault doubled and Sam Boa singled home a run.
Reel Easy Charters’ Alex Cordero walked twice but could not advance.
Starter Jayce Fernandez struck out four, walked four and gave up five hits for 10 runs. Reliever James Barber gave up a hit and struck out two in the final frame.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 7,
PAPA TONY’S 5
Coca-Cola rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to finish the half with a 7-5 mark.
Chace Gaertner doubled twice for two RBI, leadoff batter Reef Guyet nailed a two-bagger, Christian Druckemiller singled two times, as Christian Koppal and Johnny Picco both added a base hit.
Koppal pitched the first two and a third innings, struck out seven with no hits and Picco also sat seven on Ks.
Papa Tony’s Curren Nicolay doubled home a run, James Simmons hit an RBI single and Auggy Davila thumped a base hit.
On the hill, Kristian Masters allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts over the first four and two-thirds innings. In relief, Baylin Rodger yielded three runs on a hit and two walks.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 10,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 0
The pitching duo of Nelson Ong and Jack Chapman teamed up to a one-hit shutout and the bats of Ong and Roman Garcia provided the muscle for this big win and a 9-3 record entering the break.
On the mound, Ong was perfect over the first two with six Ks and Chapman gave up the lone hit to Conch-Crete Pumping‘s Carson C, the last batter in the lineup.
Other than the hit, Chapman struck out three over the final two.
Four pitchers could not get Conch-Crete Pumping on the right track as they allowed eight hits and as many walks with just two strikeouts.
Ramona’s bats were on fire. Roman Garcia (5 RBI) went yard in the first and slugged a grand slam in the second and Ong also soloed in the first and added one more in the fourth frame.
Trent Thomas had a run-scoring single as Nathan Radziejewski added a base rip.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 9,
HURRICANE HOLE 3
Certified Appliance jumped over the other first-place team with five in the first to finish off the first part of the season with a 9-3 mark, while Hurricane Hole fell to 9-2.
Jackson Bernhard doubled twice and singled to drive in four runs, Teak Guyet and Noah Mercer each had a run-scoring single and Cole Jackson and Ty Hill each nailed a base hit.
On the mound, Caden Pichardo struck out six, walked one and allowed two hits for one run and Bernhard struck out three, walked seven and a hit for two runs in relief.
Hurricane Hole’s Vinny Moline singled home two runs, Jack Mattheessen had an RBI single and with a base hit was Alex Rocha.
Starter Jose Perdigon yielded seven runs via six hits and five walks. In relief, Moline surrendered another two runs on a hit and no walks with three strikeouts.
GULF ATLANTIC 11,
IBERIA BANK 3
After a 3-3 tie in the first, Gulf Atlantic exploded for three in the third and fourth to pull away and improve to 3-8 as the bankers dropped their rates to 2-10.
Sam Holland went yard, doubled and singled twice to drive in two runs, Damien Mendez singled twice for two RBI, and James Searcy also had two hits. Mike Leon and John Taull both singled home a run.
Pitching for Gulf Atlantic, Searcy went the distance, allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out 11.
The bankers’ Kasey Kasper doubled and singled, Brailan Peralta and Miguel Martinez each drilled a two-bagger as Daniel Oviedo, Jace Rossi (two RBI) and Jack Besson each singled.
Kasper yielded seven runs via five hits and three walks and in relief Peralta surrendered four more runs on five hits and two walks and he sat four on Ks.