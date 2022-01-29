It’s time to clean the keels and pile on the sails, as the first race of the 37th annual Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup race series, which recalls the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West of the 1800s, is set for Sunday, Jan. 30, starting at 1 p.m.
Racers will compete in different six classes — Classic, Schooner, Multihull, Monohull-over-40-feet, Monohull-30-to-39-feet, Monohull-29-feet-and-Under — as well as other categories that may apply depending on entries. The Wrecker’s fleet consists of a variety of vessels, from 16-foot Hobie Cats to a John Alden Schooner once owned by Gen. George S. Patton. All sailing vessels, local sailors and visiting yachtsmen are welcome to join the regatta.
First, second and third place will be awarded in each division, with trophies, a bottle of Pusser’s Rum, Schooner Wharf bar tabs and Wrecker T-shirts as prizes.
A captains’ meeting will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the Schooner Wharf’s Sail Loft with food and drinks from the Schooner Wharf Galley.
All participating vessels will receive up to four barbecue dinners for captain and crew to enjoy at the awards party and ceremony, with a replay of the day’s race under the sail on a big screen.
The other races in the Wrecker’s Cup series will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m., with a captains’ meeting set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, at 1 p.m., with a captains’ meeting set for Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 24, at 1 p.m., with a captains’ meeting set for Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m.
The race course is 7 miles from Key West Harbor to Sand Key. Wrecks have rarely occurred in good weather, but the Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup Races are conducted with safety first and foremost in mind. Stand by on Channel 68 if severe weather is in the forecast.