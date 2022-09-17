After just two weeks of Key West Youth Football League play, two teams in the B Division and a pair in the C Division will try to keep it perfect on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the George Mira Football Field.
On tap for the 10 a.m. B Division game is the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks and UME Buccaneers each with a 1-0 mark. It will be the First State Bank Jaguars and Las Re Captive Solutions Packers, both 1-0, scheduled to kickoff at noon in C Division play.
In Flag Division, the AOK Reality Gators rushed ahead for a 2-0 record and have the weekend off. In the 2 p.m. Flag game, the Franks Plumbing Bulldogs (1-1) and CMG Hurricanes (0-1) will take the field and the final match of the day pits the ACE Reinsurance Wolverines (0-2) and Moore Than Fades Seminoles (1-1) for the 2 p.m. contest.
C DIVISION
LAS RE CAPTIVE PACKERS 45,
ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 0
It did not take long for the Packers to score. On the opening kickoff, Justin Osborne booted the ball to the Dolphins’ Jaiden Pierre, who lost the ball to Osborne on a steal for a 30-yard touchdown.
With 3:40 left in the first quarter, Christian Lopez scored for the Packers as Jaiden Lopez converted the extra point to go ahead, 13-0.
The Packers took a 19-0 lead via a 38-yard scoring run by Osborne but the kick was no good.
With 2:31 remaining in the first half, Jaiden Lopez took off from scrimmage for a 77-yard run down the right sideline. Osborne converted the extra point for a 26-0 halftime lead.
At 5:13 in the third, Osborne struck again, this time for a 38-yard run and 32-0 tilt, but they were not done.
As time was running out in the third, Osborne took it to the house on a 65-yard sprint for a 38-0 game. The Pack iced the scoring with 4:12 left in the contest. Jaiden Lopez recovered his own fumble and scored from the 11-yard line as Osborne kicked the extra point.
The Packers racked up 179 yards on offense via five plays as Osborne led the way with 103 yards on two carries as Jaiden Lopez had the 77-yard run.
The Dolphins offense held the ball for more than 18 minutes, but the Packers defense had a lot to do with that with a total of 32 yards of Dolphins offense on 17 plays.
B DIVISION
UME BUCCANEERS 31,
MANLEY DEBOER RAVENS 6
It was a 25-0 runaway before the Ravens could get their offense up and running, while the Bucs’ Marvin Bien Aime scored three touchdowns and Mike Jayson Michel ran for a pair.
At the 5:43 mark in the first, Michel took the ball at the 11-yard line and scored to cap a three-play, 20-yard drive. Bien Amie added the extra point.
Michel took the ball to the house at the 3:10 mark in the first on a 14-yard run to end a three-play, 33-yard scoring attempt. The kick by Denver Lettie was no good, but the Bucs still had a 13-0 advantage.
Bien Amie scored his first early in the second quarter on a 61-yard sprint to the end zone but the kick was not good for a 19-0 game.
Just over a minute later, Bien Amie scored at 8:39 in the second on a 35-yard run to put his team ahead, 25-0.
The Ravens got into the end zone late in the third when Mason Waldner iced a four-play, 48-yard drive to score from the 10-yard line. The extra point kick by Hershel Major III was no good to make it a 25-6 game.
Midway through the fourth, Bien Aime scored from the 29 to end a six-play drive that started from the 42-yard line.
The powerful Buccaneers offense totaled 226 yards on 25 plays led by Bien Aime with 13 on eight carriers, Michel scooted 47 yards via seven plays and Kacper Kowalik ran for 34 via eight times.
Ravens quarterback Hershel Major III was 3-for-4 for 15 yards passing.
Waldner led all players with seven tackles for the Ravens while Michel had six tackles for the Bucs.
FLAG DIVISION
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 28,
MOOSE LODGE WOLVERINES 21
The Wolverines struck first to go ahead 7-0 on a 50-yard touchdown run by William Tanfield as Jax Coberly converted the extra point with 8:00 left in the opening quarter.
Less than three minutes later, the Bulldogs took an 8-7 edge. Tyrique Scott rambled 50 yards for a TD and converted the two-pointer.
At the 2:55 mark in the first, Tanfield scored on a 41-yard run and Tanfield made good on the extra point to take a 14-8 lead into the second.
The Bulldogs knotted the contest at 14-all with 4:53 left in the half. Scott capped a four-play 50-yard drive with a 33-yard scoring run.
Not sitting down, the Wolverines went up by 21-14 on a 45-yard touchdown run by Tanfield with Coberly going over the end zone for the extra point with 1:39 remaining in the first half.
Scott put the Dawgs ahead 22-21 capping a six-play 50-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown sprint. William Smith Jr. made good on the two-point conversion.
With 21 seconds left in the contest, Smith Jr. scorched the Wolverines defense with a 47-yard scoring run.
AOK REALTY GATORS 23,
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 14
It took most of the opening frame for either team to put the ball in the end zone. With 41 ticks on the clock, the Seminoles’ Jackson Spottswood ended a nine-play, 50-yard drive with a 27-yard TD run. Jasiah Greene was good for the extra point and 7-0 advantage.
At the 4:07 mark in the second, Gators’ Leondre Marius outran the Noles’ defense for a 24-yard scoring run and he converted the two-point conversion to go ahead, 8-7.
Greene put the Seminoles ahead, 14-8 on a 58-yard TD run with the extra point run by Spottswood. With no time left on the clock, Leondre Marius cracked the end zone on a 23-yard run to ice a three-play drive. Toren Thomas ran in the two-pointer for a 16-14 Gators lead at the half.
The Gators’ defense took over the final two frames to keep the Seminoles out of the end zone, and they added a little insurance with 1:20 left in the third on a 5-yard dive by Leondre Marius to cap an eight-play drive and he took the pigskin over the line for the extra point.