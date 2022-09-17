After just two weeks of Key West Youth Football League play, two teams in the B Division and a pair in the C Division will try to keep it perfect on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the George Mira Football Field.

On tap for the 10 a.m. B Division game is the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks and UME Buccaneers each with a 1-0 mark. It will be the First State Bank Jaguars and Las Re Captive Solutions Packers, both 1-0, scheduled to kickoff at noon in C Division play.

roncooke@bellsouth.net