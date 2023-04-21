There are only two weekends left in the Key West Youth Lacrosse League season, the last games will be Saturday, April 29, as already the boys 13/15 team has finished their season, while this weekend the boys 10/12 squads will be traveling to Islamorada.

This past Saturday, April 15, at George Mira Field, in the girls 13/15 action, it was the Red squad that earned a 9-1 victory against the White team. Ashlyn Picco netted four goal and scooped four ground balls in the win, 10-year-old Bella Ortega burried three shots and had a pair of ground balls, with two goals and four ground balls for Red was Ava Rodriguez, Nora O’Hearn contributed four ground balls, while Morgan Koskinen grabbed two ground balls and an interception.

