Since the opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 2, it has been a whirlwind season for Key West Little Conch Baseball, which played the final games of the regular season this week at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Dominating the 14-and-Under league, Certified Appliance Repair completed the campaign with a 21-2 record as Florida Keys Electric was a few games back at 14-8.
Papa Tony’s completed their season with a 17-6 mark, with no way Sloppy Joe’s could forge a tie in the 12-and-Under age group.
In the 10-and-Under, Linda D Sportfishing (19-3) pulled off a pair of late victories last week, but on the final night of play, they lost to Key West Hospitality Inn.
Playoffs begin on Monday, May 9.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 9,
COCA-COLA 6
First Horizon was down 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Trent Thomas singled home two runs to start their six-run comeback rally. Thomas also singled, Cooper Miller, Chace Gaertner and Jayce Fernandez each singled home a runner and Reef Guyet added a base hit.
On the hill, Thomas allowed five runs on four hits — two home runs — struck out five over four and Guyet yielded a run over two with three Ks.
Coca-Cola’s Max Barroso homered and singled and Jack Chapman put the ball out of Peter Dopp Field. Alexander Wickers and M.G. Barnes each singled home a run as Kellen Lockwood singled.
Chapman pitched the first frame, gave up two runs, walked three. In four innings of relief Carter Wirth gave up seven runs and struck out 10.
SLOPPY JOE’S 6,
JON’S HAM 1
Nick Besson was on the mark from the mound. Besson struck out 11, allowed a run on one hit and in one inning of relief, Kristian Masters was perfect with two Ks and Baylin Rodger continued the shutout with just a walk and fanned two to keep the one-hitter going.
Leo Thibault singled twice, Besson doubled home a run and Derreld Treminio singled.
Jon’s leadoff batter Kaden Maltz drilled a two-bagger to break up the no-hit bid.
PAPA TONY’S 6,
FIRST HORIZON BANK
A four-run fourth put Papa Tony’s in control in their final game of the season.
Calvin Lee doubled and singled, Auggy Davila went yard for two RBI, Brice Barth singled home a run and Alfedo Flores singled.
Starting pitcher Niko Prokurat fanned seven over four and Davila finished off the last two with five strikeouts.
The bankers’ Chace Gaertner and James Carey singled two times apiece, Trent Thomas stroked a two-run double and Jayce Fernandez singled.
JON’S HAM 11,
SLOPPY JOE’S 0
Kaden Maltz was one hit away from perfection as he struck out 14 batters, allowing a single by Mason Titensor.
Calvin Mercer was 4-for-4 with two doubles, Kaine Dickerson singled three times, Jakobe Williamson hammered two hits, Christopher Druckemiller and Daniel Morales each singled home a run and Maltz helped his cause with a solo home run.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 16,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 1
Ty Hill kept FKE under control from the mound with the one run on five hits, no walks and fanned four over three innings.
Josh Johnson drove in four runs on two hits, Nelson Ong and Roman Garcia both singled twice for two RBI apiece as David Martinez and Hill each had a base hit.
FKE’s Cruz Holmes, Christian Koppal, Isaac Martinez and Brian Cassidy each singled.
Starting pitcher Beau Bender allowed eight runs on four hits with eight walks and Holmes gave up eight more via four hits and three bases on balls.
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 9,
COAST 3
Tied at three with in the top of four, Conch-Rete Pumping’s Jace Rossi tripled home two runs as Gus Alfonso added a base hit.
On the mound, Jackson Bernhard sat 13 Coast batters on Ks with the runs allowed on four hits and three walks.
Xavier Perez singled two times and with a base hit was James Osborne and Joel Rodriguez.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 17,
COAST 2
Josh Johnson was 3-for-3 with two RBI, Nelson Ong doubled twice to plate three runs, Roman Garcia and Noah Mercer each tripled home two runs and Steele Gomez smacked a two-run single.
Joel Rodriguez doubled and singled for Coast’s two hits.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 17, CONCH-RETE 5
Racking up 15 hits and scoring in all but one at-bat, with eight runs in the sixth inning alone, Florida Keys Electric powered its way to a convincing victory.
Going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate as well as for the cycle, Tristian Weech not only led Keys Electric at the plate but also struck out two in the final frame of the game. Christian Koppal tossed the first five allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out 10.
Koppal added a base hit to his winning cause, Beau Bender, Anthony Martinez and Isaac Martinez all had two hits, Brain Cassidy contributed three base knocks, and with a double was Cruz Holmes.
Jackson Bernhard homered for Conch-Rete, Uziel Morales, who struck out six on the mound, doubled, as did Jace Rossi, with Gus Alfonso collecting two hits and with one each were Lucas Audette and Javian King.
10-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO & SONS 7,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 3
Jaxon Santelli drilled a two-base hit and a base hit, Hunter Hill doubled in a run as Mason Waldner singled.
Waldner struck out eight, let up two runs on a hit and four walks. Hill sat four more on Ks in an inning of relief.
Landon Caraballo tripled and doubled for one RBI, Billy Norwood slapped a pair of base hits and Marcell Major singled. Over the first two frames on the hill, Ryder Almeda struck out five.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 7,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 6
Tied at 6 in the bottom of six, an error by the KW Hospitality Inn defense sent the winning run home.
Alexander Wickers doubled two times, Cayden Gonzalez hammered a two-base hit and a base hit for two RBI, Jimmy McCain singled home a run and Joshua Johnson singled.
Over four on the mound, Wickers struck out 10, allowed five runs on four hits and walked one.
The inn keepers’ Armands Berzins homered and doubled for three RBI, Abel Smith hoisted a two-bagger and singled, Cole Johnson tripled home two, Kristopher Barroso ripped a three-bagger and Gregory White singled.
Over four on the mound, Johnson struck out seven, walked one and gave up two hits and two runs.
BODYZONE 14,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 3
Tirsolino Paulino tripled and singled, Justin Druckemiller drove in two runs on two hits, Alexander Cordero, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning and Gavin Teal slugged two hits apiece, Jacob Rodriguez doubled home three runs and James Barber hit a two-run single.
Rodriguez went the distance with seven Ks, a walk and six hits.
For Key Plaza Creperie, Landon Caraballo tripled home two runs, Roman Lepowski doubled and with a base hit was Wiktor Kowalik, Devin Henderson, Khai Mellies and Marcell Major.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 3,
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 1
Justin Osborne struck out nine over three innings and Armands Berzins threw a shutout inning with three Ks to upset the top team.
Osborne doubled and with a base hit was Gregory White, Julian Turbeville and Sawyer Donaldson.
Linda D’s Alexander Wickers singled twice and Jimmy McCain added a base hit.