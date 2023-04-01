An incoming tide at the start of the third leg of the 2023 Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup race series changed to an outgoing tide, toward Sand Key, the turn-around point of the course, but a southeast wind blowing 14 to 16 knots with 2- to 3-foot rolling seas still allowed teams to have typical time on Sunday, March 26.
The best times of the day were seen in the Multihull Class, in which Project Renegade captained by Lee Dotson was the first back to the starting mark in 43 minutes and 21 seconds, ahead of class rival Butter Nacra with Petra Sobek aboard, which was the third overall in 52:47. Second overall was the 80-foot When and IF with Matt Newton at the helm of the 51:50 round trip, while Appledore II guided by Matt Tkach was second in the class in 1:02:48.
In the 40-foot-and-Over Class, Matt Ewing turned in a 56:22 on the Caribbean Soul, while John Smittle on the Night Nurse, in 1:00:10, edged out Rick LeGeyt and Persistance in the 30-to-39-foot Class. The 26-foot-and-under Class was claimed by Evalena Worthington who navigated the Freya back to the finish in 1:05:28 just in front of Brandon Kelk and his Hot Shot, who cross the line in 1:06:15.
Local and visiting yachtsmen are welcome to join the last race of the local series on Sunday, April 30.