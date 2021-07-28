Except for a few minor adjustments for health and safety concerns, the 32nd annual Hemingway 5K Sunset Run and Paddleboard Race was a huge step back toward normalcy.
The fields were smaller this year, but it was the real deal.
After a successful 2019 event, in 2020 the 5K was partially virtual and partially on your own running.
And it showed.
This year, more than 500 runners and walkers registered for the longest-running 5K in Key West, according to event organizer Barb Wright, with nearly 400 who crossed the 3-1-mile course that started at the Truman Waterfront and ended at the Southernmost Point.
It was a very fast finish for the 5K.
Brazilian Didimo Sanchez clocked a 16-minutes flat, one of the fastest times since the 2014 and 2015 races. An elite runner, Sanchez competes all over the world, but it was his first time in Key West.
“I did not know about the race. I saw it on a website,” Sanchez said through an interpreter. “I’m here on vacation. The heat was terrible. I wanted a faster time, but being No. 1 was better.”
Not far behind was Jose Varela with a respectable 17:12 and the No. 3 male was Luis Fonseca at 18:35.
Former Key West High School standout runner and now Furman University junior harrier Nicole Matysik took first overall in the females and was third overall.
A previous winner and second the past two runs was Tallahassee runner Laura Dibella with a 20:09, and third female harrier was Patricia Lynn from Houston, Texas.
Matysik was the top runner in the 2019 event with a time of 19:23. On Saturday, she ran an 18:27 coming off a long injury.
“Training has been good. I still feel like a freshman. I haven’t had a full year of running,” explained Matysik about her college career thus far. “Unfortunately, I was out for a while and running off a month of training right now. Even though this wasn’t my best time this is a great indicator after a month of training.”
Though not her best, she was happy — especially running at home.
“It was a great race. I missed the atmosphere of local racing. It’s where it all started for me, and it’s nice to come back to my roots.”
At the Southernmost Beach, 50 paddleboard racers, mostly first-time riders, completed the 2-mile course.
Sue Cooper, race organizer and proprietor of Lazy Dogs, a major sponsor, said it was a perfect day to be back out racing in the annual event.
“Funny enough, this race always seems to have nice weather. Last year we had the seaweed, so we had to start much further out,” said Cooper, who noted a lot of new paddleboarders in the event. “This year it is like 85% newbies who have never done a race before or even paddled. I love it, choosing the first time to jump in a race.”
The top paddlers were not new to the sport. Local chiropractor Ryan Barnett finished the 2-mile course in 27:38, seconds ahead of Sugarloaf resident Henry Hidy, who has yet to win the event.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said Barnett. “Sue Cooper and Lazy Dogs do a good job. I’m looking forward to the Paddle Around Key West in October. We’ve got a good paddle community out here. It’s wonderful to be back out here especially after last year.”
Hidy said he fell a few times just to keep cool.
“It’s the third time I’ve come in second. The conditions were absolutely perfect,” said Hidy. “If I’d stayed on my board, I’d had a better chance of staying with Ryan. I fell three times, but it’s all par for the course. It’s all in fun. At 57, I’m so super happy to have the means and ability to do this.”
Jamie Sorbelli, 47, was the top female racer with a time of 36:37. She had a slight edge over Amy Gage, who was second with a time of 37.39.
“My first, I’ve done lots of seconds and thirds, but I’ve never got the overall female first. This is cool — it’s so exciting,” said Sorbelli. “I haven’t been paddling, I haven’t been racing, so it’s good to get out and paddle so strong. It was hot, I think that was the biggest enemy. I thought about falling on purpose, but Amy was right behind me.”
For complete results, go to https://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com/ and click on Hemingway 5K Sunset Run on the top toolbar.