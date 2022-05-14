The competition is heating up in three divisions of the Southernmost Hockey Club, with playoffs taking center rink in the 18-, 14- and 11-and-Under age groups.
So far, the DRN Moving Red Wings are soaring above the U11 age group, but Check Electric Lightning or Bascom Grooms Barracudas could provide plenty of competition.
There were two very close games on Saturday, May 7, in the U18 and U14 age groups, and two more were played on Saturday, May 14. If necessary, championship games will be played on Saturday, May 21.
11-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 8,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 7
Both teams fell to DRN Moving, so one of these teams had to take a step in the win column.
Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny skated to six goals, four with assists from Presley Graham, Anthony Linares, Levi Rosen and Luke Koester. With one goal apiece were Aiden Trujillo and Ella Way.
Cudas’ Gabriella Lopez and Joshua Paidosh ripped two goals each, Sebastian Davis scored one and had an assist as Armands Berzins and Luke Hughes each had a goal. Wyatt Grizzle-Manning assisted on the first goal by Lopez.
NON-PLAYOFF
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 14,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 6
Avery Miller was on a roll with seven goals, Kobe Greene netted a hat trick, Jad DeForrest skated to a pair and assisted once as Vivi Kenna and Armani Moses each powered the puck between the pipes.
Luke Hughes, Gabriella Lopez and Sebastian Davis each netted a pair of goals as Wyatt Grizzle-Manning each had two assists.
14-AND UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 1
The Eagles took a 1-0 first-period lead off the stick of Jackson Way, which held until midway through the second period. At the 5:45 mark, Jakub Krytinar knotted the game on the first of two goals. Early in the third, the Surge took a 2-1 advantage. Wesley Farrer put the puck past Eagles goalie Mateo Lopez off an assist from Kyan Gladwell.
With six seconds left in the match, Krytinar netted his second with an assist from Diya Alwani.
18-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
GSCC GENERALS 4,
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 1
Both squads got off to a quick start. Atticus White netted the goal for the Generals at 14:24, but Hurricanes’ Robert Beras-Natera tied the game with a goal with Roan Milelli assisting.
With five minutes left in the second period, Milelli put the Hurricanes ahead, 2-1, with Tyler Meyer on the assist.
Seconds later, Generals James Wrazen put the game in a tie, again, with 4:18 left in the second.
At the 12:33 mark in the third, Marcus Wrazen connected for a goal with brother James Wrazen assisting to take the lead for good at 3-1. But they were not done, as James Wrazen scored his second with 18 seconds showing on the clock.
8-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 10,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 2
Heroes’ Nicholas Pavliashvill and Parker Silva each ripped the nets for a hat trick, West Internicola hammered home two goals and Jack Nicklaus was on par with a goal.
Adlynn Parker and Noah Latal each scored for the Wahoos.
6-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 14,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 5
The Sharks were prowling the Burners net and came up with four goals apiece from Matthew Steer, Matias Sepulveda and Maya Ruzickova who also had two assists. Tobias Pavelek and Kaysel Hill both scored a goal and assisted on one.
Burners’ Kane Kocis was in the groove with four goals and Matthew Paidosh scored one and assisted on the first goal by Kocis.