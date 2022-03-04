There are no unbeaten teams remaining in the Key West Girls Recreational Softball league as the last two remaining in A Division, Florida Keys Electric and Capt. Hooks, suffered one-run losses this past week, while the sole unbeaten squad in B Division, Fire Fighters, was dismantled by Niles during action at Rosa Hernandez Field.
B DIVISION
NILES 6
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 4
Despite scoring four runs in the final at-bats and twice two runners on base, Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling could not complete the comeback as Niles won for the second straight game to move to the top of the B Division standings.
Kailee Malagon earned the win for Niles striking out three in 1 1/3 innings of work while helping herself out at the plate with a pair of singles. Sofia Niles had an RBI single, while also with RBI for Niles was Grayson Wiggins and Malani Esquivel.
Sierra Sterling win the distance in the circle for SSS&S, striking out six, with the lone hits from her squad good for two runs by Kaidence Kosk as teammate Ava Wirth also drove in a run.
IMJUST CUTTIN BARBER 13,
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 12
A triple play by ImJustCutting Barber, started on a like-drive snap by Gianna Ramirez, made the difference in the game, as both teams scored five runs in two at-bats before the Clippers walked off as winners.
The only hit in the game came off the bat of Lina Lopez, who had two RBI in the game, Jilany Rodriguez sent home three, and Mila Fernandez had two for ImJustCuttin.
For SSS&S, Harper Francis, Kaidence Kosk, Sierra Sterling, Ava Wirth and Kinzley Moore each had a pair of RBI on two walks, in a matchup that the pitchers combined to allow 38 free passes.
NILES 11,
FIRE FIGHTERS 2
Just a two-run difference after the first frame, Niles broke the game open by scoring nine unanswered runs to move into first place in the B Division standings at 3-1, with three straight wins after losing the season opener.
Kailee Malagon roped an inside-the-park grand slam to power the Niles’ victory, while also with RBI for the victors were Kirra Ferell, Ryli Malon with one each and with two apiece were Yleana Lara and Grayson Wiggins.
Sophia Niles dowsed the Fire Fighters from the mound, allowing the firsttwo batters she faced to score before going the rest of the way striking out six and not allowing a hit.
The only RBI by the Fire Fighters came from Aleena Brown, while Jaelyn Esteves did strike out four and Alice Garcia had one for the fire crew.
A DIVISION
FURY 7,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 1
Despite getting outhit, Fury connected when it mattered with four runs in the third and two more in the fifth to seal the deal.
Fury began the scoring on the first when Callie Griffiths singled on the first pitch of the at-bat for an RBI single, and she started the rally in the four with another run-scoring hit, followed by RBI doubles from Gianna Felini and Althea Olsen.
Anastasha Boose also added a double and single to help herself to the win as the starting pitcher for Fury, lasting six innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out eight and walking one. Althea Olsen threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Ryleigh Harnish was nearly as dominant on the mound for Ramona’s as she went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out 14 and walking one, while also producing a hit. Charlie Lopez went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Ramona’s, who didn’t commit a single error in the losing effort, while also with hits were Maicey Malgrat, Kaylee Williams and Carley Hernandorena.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 6,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 2
A three-run third and two more unanswered in the fourth and fifth put things away for good for Ramona’s, keeping Arnold’s still searching for its first win of the season.
Kaylee Williams singled in the first to put Ramona’s out in front, the Zaria Watson doubled home a run for Arnold’s to keep it tied through the third. It would be Arnold’s who actually took the lead in the top of the third on an RBI single by Lucy Katz, who had two hits in the game, but that would be the end of their scoring, as Ramona’s took the lead for good on a two-run single by Maicey Malgrat, as Carley Hernandorena and Charlie Lopez each managed multiple hits in the winning effort.
Ryleigh Harnish allowed three hits and one run over four innings, striking out 10 for the W, while Carley Hernandorena threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Katz took the loss surrendered six runs on seven hits in three innings, striking out five and walking one.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 16,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 7
Scoring early and often, Florida Keys Electric had already amassed enough runs by the second to match 2 Oceans Digital’s total in the game, but added nine more in the third just for good measure.
In the first inning, Florida Keys Electric powered six runs on doubles by Kaleaya Dickerson and Brianna Brenner, singles by Chloe Kongos and Kai Malagon, and a groundout by Aubrey Noya, to take a lead it never relinquished.
To squash any hopes of a comeback, the electricians notched nine more runs in the thrid, amped by RBI singles from Vivienne Lepowski, Kaleaya Dickerson, Aailah McLeod, Malagon, Kongos and Brenner.
2 Oceans Digital 2022 scored three runs in the fourth inning. 2 Oceans Digital 2022 offense in the inning was led by Lilian Lilian Mayer, Emma Emma White, and Charley Bracher, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Brenner earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle giving up two runs on two hits across two innings, striking out two, but it was actually 2 Ocean that head the early 2-0 advantage, as Emma White went 2-for-2 at the plate as well as four stolen bases, while the other hits from her squad coming via singles by Zoe Barras, Charley Bracher, Mary Ellen Searcy and Eva Norwood.
FURY 7,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
A five-run outburst in the first proved to be just enough for Fury to take Florida Keys Electric from the ranks of the unbeaten, despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end of the contest.
Althea Olsen led the Fury to victory on the rubber going six innings, allowing six runs on nine hits and striking out nine, outdueling Brianna Brenner who took the loss allowing three hits and five runs over three innings, striking out seven.
Fury grabbed the early lead on doubles by Genesis Rocha and Gianna Felini, with Felini coming around to score off a wild pitch, for a four-run advantage after the first, but FKE began to chip away at that advantage in the second on singles by Arianna Anderson, Aliyah Arencibia, Kaleaya Dickerson and Chloe Kongos.
Fury took those runs back in the third, on singles by Callie Griffths and Felini, but once again Florida Keys Electric answered with a big fifth inning, scoring three on a single by Brenner and a double by Aailah McLeod to make it a one-run difference.
That would be as close as FKE would come as Griffiths and Felini each managed multiple hits for Fury, which as a team stole nine bases including three by Griffiths. Arencibia, Dickerson and Kongo all had two hits for Florida Keys Electric.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 7,
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 6
A run by Ramona’s in the first inning was the only time Captian Hook’s did not have a response to the visitors scoring a run, but that would be the difference in the outcome to make sure there will be no unbeaten team in the league this season.
Trailing by four runs after a three-run third by Ramona’s, during which Audrey Smith, Maicey Malgrat, Kaylee Williams, all singled, and Ryleigh Harnish doubled, Captain Hook’s began its comeback attempt, scoring three of its own on a trio of walks and single by Shilo Sanchez, who also drove in a run in the fifth with her team still trailing by two.
Earning the win for Ramona’s was Harnish with eight strikeouts while allowing just four hits, one walks and three runs over four innings as she was aided by hit from Carley Hernandorena.
Lilee Gage took the loss surrendered three runs on one hit over three innings, striking out five but also had a hit in the game as did teammate Jaylin Greene, while Willaims as two.