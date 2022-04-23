The improvement for the Southernmost Volleyball Club was simple to see during Volleyfest No. 3 held at the Deerfield Sportsplex as three of the four SMV squads qualified for the Gold Division, while the other won the Silver Division bracket.
“The club was very successful with two teams coming home with medals and the other two teams reaching the gold medal bracket and playing their personal best,” said SMV coach Kim Butler.
The best finish of the weekend still belonged to the SMV 18’s program as the group breezed through most of the competition on Saturday, beating WVBA 16 State Purple, 25-3, 25-12, Miami Hype 16 Sheyanne, 25-7, 25-8, then Miami Hype 17 Mex, 25-15, 25-14, to reach the gold bracket for Sunday. The win streak continued the following day, beating WVBA 17 State Purple, 25-5, 25-10, But in the final match, too many errors cost SMV the gold medal as the Miami Hype 17 Mex pulled out a 21-25, 25-11, 12-15 triumph, giving the Key West crew the runner-up hardware in the Gold Division.
Also following suit with a berth into the Gold Division was the SMV 14’s, who came out of the pool in second by defeating beating Vipers 14 Gold, 25-18, 25-13, Palm Beach Jrs 14 USA, 25-14,25-17, and Wizards 14, 25-19, 25-19. Losing their last match to Miami Hype 14 Albert, 7-25, 6-25, still did not keep the SMV 14’s out of the gold bracket on Sunday, but facing Miami Hype 14 David St, SMV came out flat and lost 15-25 and 21-25.
The SMV 13’s also showed their growth by winning all of their matches in pool play, winning 26-24, 25-22, against Playeros 13U, taking down Palm Beach Jrs 13 Select, 25-20, 25-17, followed by a 21-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory against Wizard 13-2, and defeating Sideout 13 Navy, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12. In the gold bracket, the SMV 13’s faced a very elite Veva 13 Red and could not quite keep up with their power, losing 21-25, 17-25.
The lone team in the Silver Division was the SMV 15’s, as they could not handle the early-morning wave as the coach noted they did not get themselves up to play the way they are capable of, losing to OWV 15 Way, 10-25, 16-25, but then managed to squeak out a win against Vipers 15 Gold, 25-18, 16-25, 15-10. A second loss in pool action, 25-13 25-15, to Wizard 14/15 put them in the silver bracket and on Sunday, they had a three-team pool, winning against Vipers 15 Gold, 25-19, 25-17, then lost a heartbreaker to Palm Beach Jrs 15 Select, 25-18, 17-25, 13-15. That left a three-way tie in the Silver Division, thus the winner was decided via a percentage of who won first in each match, which SMV clinched first by .100 taking home the gold medal in the Silver Division.