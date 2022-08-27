There is a dynasty forming in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League as the three-peat is now complete for the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, as Chriss Hillard hit the walk-off winner to extend the title streak against the Harpoon Harry’s Snapper on Friday, Aug. 19, at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Field Sports Complex.

By defeating the Snappers in the finals, the Jaibas have now taken down all three teams in the championship round, the Morays two seasons ago and Roncos last year, and established their dominance in the league.

Tags

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

The Men’s Over-35 softball league is recruiting players for the upcoming season. After the playoffs ended last week, the league is ready to begin a new campaign. If interested in playing in this Friday night league, contact Tony Mendez at 305-797-5754.