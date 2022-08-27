The Breakfast Club Too Jaibas did it again, this time in a walk-off victory over the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers. Team members, front row, from left, Bobby Lopez, Jake Black and Marty Gregurich; back row, from left, umpire James ‘Rocky’ Portier, Stu Lilly, Nick Hogen, Ronnie Presley, Jon Hornyak, Chris Hilliard John Bandura and Tom Haas.
Jaibas shortstop Ronnie Presley got the force at second on Snappers baserunner Willie Rodriguez (No. 72) but could not double-up Junior Guieb, left.
Snappers Alexey ‘Chino’ Verges went 3-for-4 in the championship game.
Snappers second baseman Willie Rodriguez bobbled a hard-hit ball and still got off the throw to first base against the Jaibas.
Snappers slugger Junior Guieb went yard, doubled and singled for three RBI in the championship game.
Marty Gregurich gloves a high fly ball to third base to get the out for the Jaibas.
There is a dynasty forming in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League as the three-peat is now complete for the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, as Chriss Hillard hit the walk-off winner to extend the title streak against the Harpoon Harry’s Snapper on Friday, Aug. 19, at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Field Sports Complex.
By defeating the Snappers in the finals, the Jaibas have now taken down all three teams in the championship round, the Morays two seasons ago and Roncos last year, and established their dominance in the league.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 21,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 6
Focused on winning that third consecutive title, Breakfast Club Too did not allow Tommy Tiles FKWT to score until the fourth frame and, by that point, the eventual champs had already built a seven-run, which the Jaibas only expounded on en route to the 15-run triumph.
Going for the cycle in the win with a pair of home runs, as part of his 6-for-6 performance was Ronnie Presley, while Breakfast Club Too teammate John Hornyak was also perfect in drive trips to the plate. Bobby Lopez singled twice, doubled and rounded the bases with an inside-the-park home run, Marty Gregurich had a two-base hit and three base hits, Nick Hogan slugged a pair of long balls and singled twice, with three hits each were John Bandora and Stu Lilly, Jake Black had one while Tom Haas tripled.
For the Roncos, Kenny Dispenza was 3-for-3, Mike Balbuena tripled and singled, Tommy Lapp, Robert Franco, Jorge Martinez, and Darnell Henderson all reached safely with a base knock while adding hits were Tim Nelly and Raul Franco.
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 15,
JOLLY LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 6
Trailing by four entering the third, Harpoon Harry’s touched home 15 times in the next four at-bats and shut down Jolly’s Liquor Store to just two runs the rest of the way to advance to the title tilt.
Both going 4-for-4 in the winning effort for the Snappers were Jorge Coline, with a double, and Joal Rivero, with a triple and home run,Paco Galvin and Jose Santiago both roped a tow-base hit and two base hits, Eddy Tornac and David Flynn both had a trio of singles, Junior Guieb had two doubles, Alex Torres a double and singled, while with hits were Willie Rodriguez and Alqin Pedcioso.
The Morays had two hits from Dylan Kibler, Colton Butler, one a double, Jeff Kurkowski and Jason Johnson, one a triple, while adding hits were Ben Blattenbeger, Dave Matea and Wade Grimms with a double.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 14,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 13
In a back-and-forth championship contest, which saw the lead change hand six times including Harpoon Harry’s taking a one-run advantage into the bottom of the seventh and final frame, Breakfast Club Too managed to cross home twice in its final at-bat to secure the victory, with Ronnie Presley scoring the title winner on Chris Hilliard’s lone hit of the evening to claim the third straight crown for the Jaibas.
Along with scoring the winning run, Presley also had three hits, Marty Gregurich had five hits in five trips to the player driving in six runs, Bobby Lopez doubled and singled three times, Nick Hogan, John Bandora, Stu Lilly and Tom Haas all had three base knocks, Jake Black doubled and John Hornyak singled for the champs.
Junior Guieb homered, doubled and singled in the losing cause for Harpoon Harry’s, as teammates Alexey Vergas and Jorge Coline, with a double, both had three hits, Wilie Rodriguez, Eddie Tornac, David Flynn and Jose Santiago had two hits apiece, Alquin Pedcioso homered, Paco Galvin and Alex Torres doubled, while Joal Rivero singled.
The Men’s Over-35 softball league is recruiting players for the upcoming season. After the playoffs ended last week, the league is ready to begin a new campaign. If interested in playing in this Friday night league, contact Tony Mendez at 305-797-5754.