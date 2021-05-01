Compared to the first three legs of the 36th annual Schooner Wharf Wreckers Cup, the fourth and final was raced at a much slower pace on Sunday, April 25, as there was a strong outgoing low tide at the race start with winds blowing 8 to 9 knots.
In the third leg, a majority of the teams were able to finish the course to Sand Key and back, in the spirit of the Wreckers of the 1800s, in less than an hour, but this time around it was Scott Davis on the Night Nurse who was the first back to the harbor in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 48 seconds to claim top honors in the Monohull 30-to-39-foot class. Second was Thomas Green on the Soltice to win the Monohull-over-40-foot Class in 1:15:41, while Brandon Kelk and his Hot Shot, in 1:18:27, just outraced Todd Stuart on the J Rhino back to the committee boat, three minutes ahead of Evalena Worthington and the Freya that completed the course in 1:21:06.
Stuart would finish in 1:18:39 which was still good enough for part of a three-way tie for first place in the overall 2021 Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup race series standings. The other overall winners, determined by the fastest time of all four races, was Capt. Wayne Fox and the Southwind in the Classic Class and Ben Hermelin guiding his Hobie Cat called Fred to another victory in the Multihull Class in 1:46:09 — one second in front of second-place class finisher Perta Sobek and Myrna Bendeut racing aboard Vilma.
The When & If also took another victory in the Schooner Class in 1:25:55, six minutes in front of second-place America 2.0.
In total 29 vessels took to the waters during the final leg of the four-race series, with 23 getting back, albeit slower than usual this season, to Key West Harbor without assistance.
“Fair winds, full holds and following seas ’til the 2022 Annual Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup Race,” said race officials.