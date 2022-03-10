The Harpoon Harry’s Snappers keep trying to give away their spot atop the Men’s Over-35 Softball League. After a 2-0 start, they forfeited. On Friday, March 4, somehow, they tied the Jolly’s Liquor Morays to complete week No. 3 with a 3-1-1 record, still a half-game ahead of defending champs Breakfast Club Too Jaibas.
On the schedule for Friday, March 11 at DeWitt Roberts Field, the FKWT Roncos (1-4) host the Morays (2-2) and in the nightcap the Snappers will see if they can hold on to first in a matchup with the Jaibas.
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 30,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 30
Down by 13 runs, the Snappers scored 17 in the top of the fourth to go ahead. At the end of six, they went into a tie-breaker but neither team could score.
The short-handed Snappers’ Alex Torres singled six times, Junior Guieb homered, doubled twice and singled two times, Eddie Tornac smacked five base hits, Alexey Vergas drove in five via a home run, double and two singles, Willie Rodriguez drove in four runs on five hits and Marlon Manresa cracked a two-bagger and three hits. Troy Curry homered, doubled and singled for five RBI, Marty Gregurich doubled and had a pair of base hits as Tony Alfonso homered and singled.
Jolly’s Ben Blattenberger thumped a three-bagger, double and two singles, Greg Eagle doubled, tripled and singled two times and Dave Matea plated six via two doubles and three singles. Harry Milliken went yard, doubled and singled twice to plate five, Dylan Kibler and Colton Butler each drilled two doubles and a single, Tim Davis and Jason Johnston singled three times each, Jeff Kurkoski doubled and singled as Bob Maun added a base hit.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 28,
FKWT RONCOS 20
The Jaibas got off to a 10-0 first-inning lead, but had to endure a 10-run, third-inning rally by the Roncos.
Troy Curry homered three times and singled two times to send six home and Ronnie Presley put a pair out of the park, doubled two times and singled also for six RBI to power the Jaibas 30-hit barrage.
Bobby Lopez tripled, doubled and singled three times for five RBI, Marty Gregurich doubled twice and singled twice, Chris Hilliard roped four base hits, Jay Brunner singled three times, Stu Lilly doubled and slapped a base hit, John Hornyak doubled and Mandy Sanchez singled.
Roncos’ Tommy Lapp homered two times, John Childs snagged a two-base hit and three base hits, Raul Franco singled four times, Michael Balbuena drove in five runs via a pair of doubles and singled, Devin Butler stroked three base hits, Marlon Manresa, Tim Neely and Robert Franco each had two hits, Darnell Henderson doubled and singled to send home five and Kevin Rivera added a two-bagger.