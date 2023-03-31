The 7-Mile Bridge Run was first held in 1982 to mark the completion of the new structure and has since withstood COIVD and even more weather cancellations, which is always a possibility, to now be set for the 42nd annual race on Saturday, April 1, starting at 6:45 a.m.
After adjusting the course direction a few years back, once again runners will be racing from the west, Sunshine Key, to east, Marathon, meaning a bus shuttle, for bibbed runners only, will be hauling participants from between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.
According to race officials, there will be limited free runner parking available at 1 Knights Key Blvd., near IslaBella and Sunset Grille, and all bibbed runners who wish to be bused to the start line must be seated no later than 5:40.
“Runners are encouraged to carpool,” said the 7-mile Brdge run website. “If you are staying at Tranquility Bay, Faro Blanco, Marriott, Islabella or The Hammocks, you’re within walking distance of the bus shuttles to the west end of the bridge.”
Race officials also stressed to allow extra time to be ready to cross the bridge either as a commuter or a racer since the bridge will close precisely at 6 a.m.
Runner will have more than an hour before the buses start the sweep of the bridge at 8:05 a.m., which begins from the west side of the bridge and moves very slowly, picking up those who, given their current pace, will not finish in the allowed time. According to the website, runners have around 90 minutes to cross the finish line, taking into account the time it will take to get the socially distanced runners across the start.
“When the shag buses pull up, runners are required to board where they will receive their medal and pin,” the website reads. “It is extremely important that this process run smoothly, so we get volunteers, runners and buses off the bridge in order to reopen precisely at 9 a.m.”