seven mile bridge run 1

The Seven-Mile Bridge will be closed from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, for the 42nd edition of the 7-Mile Bridge Run.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The 7-Mile Bridge Run was first held in 1982 to mark the completion of the new structure and has since withstood COIVD and even more weather cancellations, which is always a possibility, to now be set for the 42nd annual race on Saturday, April 1, starting at 6:45 a.m.

After adjusting the course direction a few years back, once again runners will be racing from the west, Sunshine Key, to east, Marathon, meaning a bus shuttle, for bibbed runners only, will be hauling participants from between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.