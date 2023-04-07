Year-round the Bone Island Swim Club continues to push its athletes to set personal record, once a month hosting an intrasquad meet to set new times, and March’s results did not disappoint from the meet on Saturday, April 1, at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatic Center.

It was the breaststroke that had some of the best improvements of the meet, none better than Savannah Phillips, who won the 25-yard event 11 seconds better than her previous personal record in 33.59 seconds, while Emily Calderwood was four seconds back, 37.59, but also 11 second better on her PR, and Isla Hankins clocked a 38.13, which was 7.84 seconds better than her previous best. In the girls 50-breast, Ameila Korzen won the event in 42.12, which was less than a second behind her PR, Taylor Thomason was second in 49.27 for a personal best by less than a second, as also setting PBs were Natalie Fazekasova in 52.31, better by 3.91 seconds, Veronica Ter-Ataryan in 53.00, 2.50 seconds better, and Karis Dryer in 55.87, 3.34 seconds faster.

Tags

Recommended for you