Year-round the Bone Island Swim Club continues to push its athletes to set personal record, once a month hosting an intrasquad meet to set new times, and March’s results did not disappoint from the meet on Saturday, April 1, at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatic Center.
It was the breaststroke that had some of the best improvements of the meet, none better than Savannah Phillips, who won the 25-yard event 11 seconds better than her previous personal record in 33.59 seconds, while Emily Calderwood was four seconds back, 37.59, but also 11 second better on her PR, and Isla Hankins clocked a 38.13, which was 7.84 seconds better than her previous best. In the girls 50-breast, Ameila Korzen won the event in 42.12, which was less than a second behind her PR, Taylor Thomason was second in 49.27 for a personal best by less than a second, as also setting PBs were Natalie Fazekasova in 52.31, better by 3.91 seconds, Veronica Ter-Ataryan in 53.00, 2.50 seconds better, and Karis Dryer in 55.87, 3.34 seconds faster.
On the boys side, the top three finishers were all swimming their first 50-breast for Bone Island Swim Club, as Santiago Gonzalez won first to touch the wall in 44.78, Oliver Gonzalez was second in 1:04.539 and third was Levi Johnson in 1:07.44. George Clarke as two seconds better than his previous best in 1:10.71, as was Ian Paiz in 1:13.84.
The butterfly also had major improvements, as Thomason won the event in the girls 50-yard race in 40.38 second, beating prior best in 7.43 seconds, while second was Korzen in 45.28. Other PRs included, Ter-Ataryan by 2.45 second and Fazekasova by 3.66 seconds. In the 25-yard event for the girls, Phillips was once again taking seconds off her best times, 18 in fact of her butterfly to win in 36.62, while Calderwood came in with a 42.97 just two seconds for a PR and Hankins was this in 44.38, a PR by 12 seconds. The boys butterfly’s top finishers were Santiago Gonzalez in 40.57, Oliver Gonzalez in 1:07.90 and Levi Johnson in 1:18.03.
In the freestyle, it was Korzen who won the 50 for the girls with a PR of 32.35, Thomason also setting a new best in 35.03 as did Dryer in 37.51, while Sarah Johnson touched in 39.27. In the girls 25 yards, Teagan Brazer was first in 19.50 seconds, was Calderwood, in 25.09, and Phillips, in 26.50, came up with their own PRs. For the boys, it was Santiago Gonzalez that was tops in 31.06, while George Clark was third in a personal record, by six seconds, 44.47. Kaiden Whitehead won in the 25-yard race in 29.39.
The backstrokes were claimed by Korzen in the 50-yard race in 41.19, as Dryer set a PB by 3.66 seconds, Santiago Gonzalez who the boys 50 in 44.06, with Paiz getting his own record by 8.88 seconds, and Phillips won the 25-yards back in 27.34, which was a personal mark by 2.89 seconds, with Calderwood getting to the wall in 6.94 second faster than her prior best and Hankins 4.24 second on her PR.
“This instrasquad meet gives the swimmers a chance to improve their times and focus on what to work on in practice,” said Bone Island coach Lori Bosco, whose club will host its next meet on April 22 at 10 a.m.