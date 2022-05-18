All three of the older division championships will be decided on Saturday, May 21, in Southernmost Hockey Club action.
The 11-and-Under squads played no-stress matches on Saturday, May 14, but the title will be decided between the league-leading DRN Moving Red Wings and Check Electric Lightning. Puck drop is slated for 9 a.m.
In the 14- and 18-and-Under groups, both were very close contests last week, with the winners taking home the bragging rights — all that and more — at the Southernmost Hock Rink on the slightly truncated Bertha Street.
18-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 3,
GSCC GENERALS 1
Hurricanes goalie Tegan Lavin shut out the Generals until the third period and the Andrews Inn skated to a 3-0 advantage into the final period before the Generals could get on the scoreboard.
At 7:25 left in the first, Hurricanes’ Jacob Sheldon put his team up 1-0. With 4:37 left, James Koester found the back of the net to go up 2-0.
Colbin Hill put the Hurricanes up 3-0 at 7:30 in the third on an Alejandro Vega-Borrero assist and sat back to maintain the lead.
At the 12:12 mark in the third, the Generals finally scored on a Marcus Wrazen unassisted goal.
14-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 5,
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 5
Eagles Jackson Way netted his first of three goals at the 6:53 mark in the first and teammate Sawyer Hill scored on a Way assist for a quick 2-0 advantage.
At 14:02 in the second, the Surge scored on an Alejandro Vega-Borrero goal with and assist by Jakub Krytinar.
The Eagles took it to 4-1 on two second period goals with assists by Caber Bausmith and Flip Hrabec.
With 8:46 showing in the match, Archie White put the Eagles ahead, 5-2.
In the final 2:11, Wesley Farrer scored on an assist by Gabe Anton and at 1:37, Farrer did it again, this time with Vega-Borrero assisting.
11-AND-UNDER
NON-PLAYOFF
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 11,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 5
Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest racked up five goals, Avery Miller drilled the nets for a hat trick, Kobe Greene nailed two goals and Payton Melnyk added one and had one assist. Also with assists were Taya Waters, Greene and Vivi Kenna.
Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny skated to four goals and Cate Koester added a goal with 7:55 left in the third. Ryder Almeda, Emma Anton, Aiden Trujillo and Ella Way each had an assist.
8-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 7,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 0
The Sharks’ Matthew Steer ignited the Burners with seven goals and the defense issued a shutout.
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 7,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 0
Heroes’ Jack Nicklaus cranked in a hat trick, Kabir Mansukhani powered the puck between the pipes twice and with one goal each were Marcus Horak and Preston Jackson. Parker Silva and Nicholas Pavliashvill each assisted on a goal.