Despite not being in action on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Marathon FC remained as the top team in the Florida Keys Soccer League, but the standings tightened with International FC sitting a point back and three other squads two points in the rear after four weeks of play at Mathew Gillerman Field pn the Truman Waterfront.
There could be a change in that order come Sunday, Nov. 27, as the top two clubs, Marathon and International, match up for the opening contest of the evening at 4 p.m., followed by Southernmost SC taking on Revolution at 5:30 p.m., Aspirante and Aguilas will be on the pitch at 7 p.m., with Chapin and Los Nicos in the night cap at 8:30.
WEEK 3 RESULTS
Aguilas 3, Pinoleros 0
A blank sheet for the Nicola Moran led Aguilas kept them just two points back of the standings lead, while Rene Tellez’s Pinoleros dropped a second straight. In the victory for Aguilas, William Munguia netted a pair of goals and Facundo Guiraldes added the third.
Chapin 3, Aspirante 2
A goal away from ending a three-game skid to open the campaign, Juan Parada’s Aspirante instead lost its fourth consecutive by a combined four scores, while with the win Chapin, coached by Americo De Leon, stays on pace with the league leaders with seven points now on the season.
Putting away a goal for Chapin was Ebarito Barrios, Otoniel added a pair, while Lorenzo and Daniel buried goals for Aspirante.
Southernmost SC 5, Los Nicos 3
Garnering a second straight victory to jump up the standings, just two point now out of first, Stanley Matysik’s Southernmost FC outplayed coach Harding Mendoza and Los Nicos, which remains winless on the season.
Putting away a hat trick for Southernmost was Andrei Mihalache, as Patrick Matysik and Darwin Vanegas both netted a goal. For Los Nicos, Jetfri Cuevas Darwin Castellon and Ali Saidow all rippled the twine.
Revolution 3, International FC 3
International FC could have moved atop the standings if the Mario Mendez coach squad could have beaten Monnel Azard’s Revolution, who with a triumph would have moved within a victory of first place. Instead, the draw left International FC a point out of first and Revolution in seventh overall with just four points.
Doing all the damage for International FC was Jeff Narcisse with a hat trick, while the scoring for Revolution was done by Bern Sanon with two goals and Alvin Derulo with one.