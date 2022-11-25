Despite not being in action on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Marathon FC remained as the top team in the Florida Keys Soccer League, but the standings tightened with International FC sitting a point back and three other squads two points in the rear after four weeks of play at Mathew Gillerman Field pn the Truman Waterfront.

There could be a change in that order come Sunday, Nov. 27, as the top two clubs, Marathon and International, match up for the opening contest of the evening at 4 p.m., followed by Southernmost SC taking on Revolution at 5:30 p.m., Aspirante and Aguilas will be on the pitch at 7 p.m., with Chapin and Los Nicos in the night cap at 8:30.