Despite being the No. 1 seed for the Men’s Over-37 Softball League playoffs on Friday night, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas were, in fact, the likely underdogs of the four-team bracket, as they were playing down a man.
Still, in the opener, a late surge by the top fish and walk-off winner in the seventh eliminated the celler-dwelling Tommy Tiles Roncos to set up a battle with second-seeded Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, who never stood a chance against the hot-hitting Jabias, who overcame the odds to claim the title.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 21, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 20
The Tilers exposed the defensive deficiency early of the eventual champs, taking a 12-run advantage through four frames, but a 14-run output by the Breakfast bunch in the fifth put them in front by two and they never trailed again.
The Roncos did even the score by crossing home twice in the seventh, but the Jaibas added one in their at-bat for the victory. Ronnie Presley powered the rally with two home runs, a triple and two doubles, good for six RBI during a 5-for-5 performance, as did John Hornyak, but with two doubles and a trio of singles. Marty Gregurich contributed a double, single and an inside-the-park home run to the victory, while with four base knocks was Nick Hogen, while Chris Hilliard had three, and with two were Stu Lilly and David Flynn. John Bandora and Tom Haas each had one.
The Roncos actually outhit the Jaibas by 10, 36-26, but could not make as many count. Jorge Martinez had five of them, with a hit on each of his at-bats, three for doubles and four RBI, while Mike Balbuena was also 5-for-5 with a double. Tommy Lapp and Rich Baker both doubled and singled twice, Robert Franco had four hits and four RBI, John Childs tripled and had a pair of singles, Raul Franco, Darnell Henderson and Kenny Dispenza each added three hits and with two was Tim Nelly.
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 25, Dr. Jerry’s Snappers 9
By the second inning, the Candler Makers had already scored enough runs to put away the game, but they continued to wax on the runs to put it away by the fifth via the 15-run mercy rule.
Dr. Jerry’s crew had trouble getting Ben’s bunch out as Bobby Lowe, with two doubles and four RBI, Ben Blattenbeger, also with two doubles, Doug Holmes, a double, and Gregg Eagle, who homered inside the park and doubled twice, were all 4-for-4. Harry Milliken had a two-base hit and two base hits, Chris Hall was a triple shy of the cycle with five RBI. Dylan Kibler and Dave Matea both had a pair of base raps and Bob Maun reached with one.
The Snappers had only two extra base hits, a double by Kiki Lopez and Juanito Menendez, both of whmo also singled, while with two bases hits were Alexey Vergas, Junior Guieb, David Flynn, Jose Santiago and Tony Yanis. Willie Rodriguez, Ron Bailey, Alex Torres and Sebiro Botles all singled.
Breakfast Club Too Jabias 35, Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 26
Even though the championship game was high scoring, Breakfast Club Too was never in real jeopardy of losing the title, as after surrendering five runs in the first they scored 18 between the second and third and never trailed again.
Ronnie Presley remained unblemished at the plate, going 7-for-7 in the championship with two home runs, one a grand slam and seven RBI to bring his total to 12-for-12 in the two games. Nick Hogen was also 7-for-7, with a triple, to help the Breakfast bunch claim the title, and also perfect at the plate was Chris Hilliard, going 5-for-5 with a double. Marty Gregurich and Stu Lilly picked up four hits apiece, including a double, as did John Hornyak with two triples, and John Bandora, and Tom Haas with four singles. Alex Torres also had a base hit.
For Morays, Chris Hall, with a double, home run and four RBI, and Danny Kirknick, with a triple, were 5 for 5. Ben Blattenbeger doubled, tripled and singled twice, Doug Holmes homered and singled three times, Bobby Lowe also had three singles to go along with his double. Harry Milliken had four singles with a triple and single, good for four RBI was Dylan Kibler.