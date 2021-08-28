After a fast-paced season, it all came down to four teams to compete for the title of the Key West Men’s Basketball League Wednesday night at the Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
In the opening semifinal match, the No. 2-seed Island Bred took on No. 3-seed upstart Nothin Major, which made some real noise down the stretch and in the nightcap, while top-seeded Glory Boyz Elite had to hustle to upend the Florida Snipers in the second semifinal.
At the end of the night, the top two teams came through — but not without a fight — to vie for the title match at 7 p.m. Monday.
ISLAND BRED 70,
NOTHIN MAJOR 63
It looked like Island Bred was going to run away with this game with a 10-piont advantage at the half, but Nothin Major pulled within four points to make it a game.
Island Bred’s Lamont Woods Jr. had a huge night with 29 points, two treys and seven from the free throw line. Antonio Guieb hit 18 points with nine assists and six steals, as Saint Pierre Annylus grabbed six rebounds and took the ball away with four steals. Gerald Hernandez hit a trey to pad his five points, while Tony Roberts finished with six rebounds, two assists and two points.
For Nothin Major, Jalen Matthews led his team with 21 and grabbed five boards, Keith Valdez canned five from the line and nabbed five rebounds for 15 points as Nate Hayes hit 14 and picked up five rebounds. Darshaun Carey was big under the board with 14 rebounds and netted eight points, DeQuan Gardner hit a trey, grabbed two rebounds as Mike Vereen netted a deuce and picked up five rebounds.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 54,
FLORIDA SNIPERS 47
GBE’s Mike Dinkins powered GBE to victory with three treys and 18 points, two assists and two steals, while Chris Stewart picked up five rebounds and netted 12 points. With eight rebounds and as many points was Tim Lewis; Jalen Harper netted seven points and grabbed three rebounds with a steal and one assist, Dominique Flynn dished out five assists, picked up three rebounds and a trey as Deondre Flynn scored a field goal for two points.
The Snipers’ made things interest in the first half, but could not hold off GBE. Leading the way was Lloyd Price with 16 points and six boards, Christian Stewart led all comers with 18 rebounds and netted 11 points, Greg “Curry Bryant” Armstrong scored nine with six from the charity stripe, Julius Hepburn canned a half-dozen points and nabbed four rebounds, and with five points and four rebounds was Odelton Page.