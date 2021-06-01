The top three seeds in the upcoming playoffs of the Key West Coed Softball League have all but been wrapped up as Tropical Movers, Fun in the Sun and McKendry Builders moved at least a game and a half in front of the remaining fours squads in the standings. Now it’s just a matter of how they finish, with Tropical Movers holding a two-game lead on first, while Fun in the Sun and McKendry Builders are separated by percentage points.
The battle for second will resume Tuesday night as McKendry takes on Mike’s Painting at 6:30 p.m. and Cross Fit and Priority Vending try to keep pace at 7:45, while in the night cap will be Fun in the Sun and Lost Boys.
Tropical Movers 11,
Lost Boys 0
Holding onto its grasp of first-place, Tropical Movers left no doubt in this one running up a 10-run mercy rule by keeping Lost Boys off the board.
With a trio of doubles, a triple and single, Rich Baker packed up the victory for Tropical Movers going 5-for-5, as teammates Luke Teet and Shannon Kelly, with a double, contributed a trio of hits. Blasting a home run and singles was Rae Sleith, Jenna Kilroy doubled and singled and with two base hits was Henrik Olsson, while Ken Dispenza, Amanda Tufenkjian and Jay Tola doubled, Francie Steger singled.
Dean Aloma and Johnny MacKarien had three hits for the Lost Boys, Debbie Hintley and Matt Atkirsen had two.
Fun in the Sun 13, Mike’s Painting 4
Fun in the Sun took a seven-run advantage in the first three frames and never looked back from there, allowing Mike’s Painting to score in just two at-bats, while touching home in all but two frames for the win.
Going for the cycle, Evan Schafer had four hits, while with three were Clinton Storr, who had two triples, Joey Cooke and Tom Grivens. Shannon Kelly connected on a pair of doubles, Maria Stipple added a home run and single, as Francine Steger and Lisa Sacco both had a base knock.
Garret Pita tried to make sure Mike’s Painting was covered as he went 3-for-3 with a double, Bridget Woods reached twice with hits, Angelo Guieb doubled and Johnny Monsalvatage singled.
McKendry Builders 12, Cross Fit 9
Scoring five runs in the top of the seventh, Cross Fit’s comeback rally would come up short as McKendry Builders has constructed an eight-run lead, which proved too much to overcome.
A 4-for-4 performance by Samantha Sanchez, including a double and single, and a double and triple by Francesca Garcia guided McKendry’s victory. Andrew Carmona, with a double, and Jewels Castillo had two hits apiece and with one were Joe Stickney, Dexter Butler and Johnny Monsalvatage.
Cross Fit received two hits each from, Kellie Niles (double), Mike Bartlett (double), Naoma Ancher and Andrew Day (home run), as teammates Billy Kearins, John Carey, Angie Robb and Keith Ross all had one.