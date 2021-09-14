The difference between the top and bottom of the Key West Coed softball league grew even larger last week, as the three teams leading the way currently — Floozie Koozie, Poke in the Rear and LaidBack Charters — all cruised to victory, leaving Hogfish and CrossFit Mile Zero still searching for their first victories of the season.
One of those two teams will garner that first W on Tuesday, Sept. 14, as Hogfish and CrossFit open the triple-header action at 6:30 p.m., followed by a matchup between Tropical Movers and Priority Vending at 7:45, and in the nightcap, at 9, will be Cleared Hot and Floozie Koozie.
POKE IN THE REAR 14, CLEARED HOT 4
It was Cleared Hot that took the early advantage, scoring three in the first, but for the rest of the way Poke in the Rear dominated the action, rattling off all 14 of its runs, unanswered, before allowing another run in the top of the six.
Both needing just a home run to complete the cycle, Zusanna Blanco and Bridget Woods each had three hits in the win for Poke in the Rear, as did Daniel Garica, who added a two-base hit and two base hits. With singles for the victors were Desiree Caldwell, Christian Deem Angelo Guieb and Amanda Tufenkjian.
Alex Dioncio was a one-man wrecking crew for Cleared Hot, as he homered and doubled twice for two RBI, while scoring twice as part of his three hits. With a pair of singles were teammates Dominick William and Lauren Black. Terry Johnson also singled.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS 13, CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 6
LaidBack Charters was in control the entire way, as they never trailed and a six-run outburst in the third all but sealed the victory, despite CrossFit attempting a seventh-inning comeback with four runs in its final at-bat.
Doubles were wild for LaidBack Charters as Shannon Kelly picked up a pair, Francie Steger also had two as well as a single, Evan Schaffer added a two-bagger and two base hits while with a double and single was J.W. Cooke. Chloe Gilday singled twice, as did Alan Anderson, while with one each were Mike Mackeown, Eddie Griffiths and Allie Hill.
Reaching three times safely for CrossFit was Amanda Chacon, with two doubles, Jeff Welsh tripled and singled, Betty Weir doubled and singled, Kellie Niles contributed a pair of base hits, while with one each were Mike Bartlett and Keith Ross.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 12, HOGFISH 0
It only took three frames for the defending champs to put the game away in mercy fashion, as Flooie Koozie scored early and often while allowing only two hits the entire way for the decisive victory.
Leading the way to the win for Floozie Koozie with a double and single were Dexter Butler, Sam Sanchez and Paul Sanchez, while with home runs were Lauren Wells and Andrew Rodriguez. Antonio Guieb, Jewels Castillo and Marella Barroso all had hits.
Iggy Gonzales had the only two hits for Hogfish.