Needing wins to stay in the hunt for a top seed come the Key West Coed Softball League playoffs, Tropical Movers, LaidBack Charters Key West and Poke in the Rear — all currently seeded second through four but separated by just one game in the standings — were all able to take care of business last Tuesday, Oct. 12, with victories against teams on the bottom half of the table.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Laid Back Charters will have an opportunity to cut into Floozie Koozie's grip hold on the lead as the two team face off at 7:45 p.m., after Hogfish goes for its first victory of the season against Poke in the Rear at 6:30 and in the nightcap, at 9, either Cleared Hot or CrossFit Mile Zero will snap a losing skid.
TROPICAL MOVERS 13, HOGFISH 0
Allowing only three hits to Hogfish, Tropical Movers did not need to do much more offensively but still had a hit from nearly the entire roster to remain just two and a half games out of first and one out of second.
Packing up three hits apiece for the Movers were David LaRochelle, Brittanie Markle and Ashley Kelley, who had two doubles for the only two extra base hits in the game for Tropical, while Ken Dispenza added two base knocks. Contributing to the win, with hits were Rich Baker, Olivia Newbold, Leci Archer and Henrik Olsson.
The hits for Hogfish came from Mike Gallagher, who doubled, Veronica Brown and Jax Freeman.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS KW 14, CLEARED HOT 5
Reeling in 13 unanswered runs through the first four frames, Laid Back Charter was able to cruise to the victory to stay just two games back from the top spot and a half game back of second despite Cleared Hot warming up late with fives in the final two innings.
With a walk-on appearance, Toms Grivens went 2-for-2 for the victors, while also perfect at the plate was J.W. Cooke, with a two-base hit and two base hits in three at-bats. Jamie Cooke and Evan Schaffer both hooked a double and single for Laid Back, while also with two hits were Eddie Griffiths, Pablo Noguera, Allie Hill and Mike MacKeown. Tabby Gartenmayer hauled in four RBI with a three-run home run, Lynsi Wavra doubled and Shannon Kelly singled.
With a double and two singles, Nikita Green had the lone multi-hit performance for Cleared Hot, as with singles were Terry Johnson, Mike Morgan, Nikki Shea and Chris O'Connor.
POKE IN THE REAR 12, PRIORITY VENDING 8
Crossing home six times between the third and fourth innings pushed Priority Vending in front by four runs, but that lead would be in spare change as Poke in the Rear was urged to triumph by scoring10 runs in the fifth and sixth to remain just a game and a half out of the league lead.
Every batter in the lineup for Poke in the Rear managed to get reached safely with a hit led by Daniel Garcia, who homered and singled, while Miguel Gonzalez and Bridgette Woods both doubled and singled. Desiree Caldwell, Johnny Monsalvatage, Amanda Tufenkjian each provided encouragement in the triumph with two hits, while with Poke in the Rear received a single from Christian Dean.
Priority Vending kept things interesting with a home run dialed up by Casey Taylor, double and single provided by Alexandra Rodriguez and pair of hits dished out by Chad Rodriguez. Adding hits were Jon Brenner, Tim Davis, Courtnie Leaheus, Tim Malak and Melissa McDarrah.