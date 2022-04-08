The margin for the top spot in the A Division of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League is getting wider as Florida Keys Electric (9-2-0) won both games they played over the past week at Rose Hernandez Field.
There is still plenty of time for second-place Captain Hooks (8-4-0) or Ramona’s Conch Creations (7-4-1) to make a move. Ramona’s could move up to a half-game if they can take down FKE when they play on Monday, April 11. Fury (5-4-0) holds the No. 4 spot, with 2 Oceans Digital (2-8-1) and Arnold’s Towing (2-10-0) the final two places in the standings.
In the B Division, Niles Sales & Service (7-3-1) is cruising along in first place with Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling (4-2-2) a game behind followed by Imjustcuttin (3-6-1) and Key West Firefighters (2-5-2).
There are three weeks left in the regular season, then the league will turn to playoffs in early May to determine the champions.
A DIVISION
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 16,
CAPTAIN HOOKS 2
FKE scored in every inning with seven in the top of the fourth and the defense did not make an error. In the circle, Brianna Brenner shut down Captain Hooks with two hits, a walk and struck out four. Kaleaya Dickerson allowed the two runs on five hits and fanned two in relief.
Chloe Kongos drove in three runs via two hits, Aaliyah McLeod doubled and singled to plate three runs, Brenner double home a run, Dickerson hit a two-run single, Vivienne Lepowski, Aaliyah Arencibia and Yannesie Corrales each singled home a runner as Emilee Rodriguez added a base hit.
Captain Hooks’ Jaylin Greene singled two times as Maicee Gage, Gianna Wardlow, Shylo Sanchez, Addison Means and Shyla Waldon each had a base hit.
CAPTAIN HOOKS 12,
FURY 4
Tied at 4, Captain Hooks unfurled an eight-run rally in the third. Leadoff batter Maicee Gage doubled and singled to plate three runs, Lilee Gage singled home two runs and with a base hit were Arianna Garcia, Jaylin Greene and Katelyn Sambrana.
Lilee Gage started in the circle for two, gave up four runs on three hits, six walks with five strikeouts. Garcia hurled the final with no runs or hits and fanned one.
Fury’s Janis Olsen singled home a pair of runs, Callie Griffiths gaffed a run-scoring hit and Althea Olsen singled.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 11,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 10
Tied at 10, a walk-off hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded pushed in the winning run for 2 Oceans Digital, their second of the season — both against Arnold’s Towing.
Mary Ellen Searcy tripled home three runs, Zoe Barras and Lillian Mayer each hammered a two-run single and Charley Bracher had an RBI base hit.
Mayer allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over the first three-plus frames.
Arnold’s Yaneicee Grimon thumped a two-run triple, Lucy Katz doubled home three, Shania Butler singled home two, Sophia Perez smacked a run-scoring double as Rhyanna Rispoli and Allison Smith each added a base hit.
Katz pitched the first three, gave up four runs on two hits, two walks and struck out three.
CAPTAIN HOOKS 16,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 2
Captain Hooks was up by eight and tightened the wrench for a nine-run fourth and big W.
Maicee Gage was 3-for-4 with a double, and she drove in three runs from the leadoff spot. Twin sister Lilee Gage singled three times for two RBI, Addison Means plated four runs via three base hits, Arianna Garcia singled twice and Shylo Sanchez slugged a two-run base hit.
In the circle, Lilee Gage shut out Arnold’s the first two, allowed a hit and walk with six Ks. Garcia gave up a run via a hit and Means also yielded a run and hit.
For Arnold’s Towing, Allison Smith doubled and with a base hit were Yaneicee Grimon and Cat Van Staden.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 0
Brianna Brenner pitched three perfect innings — no runs, hits or walks — and she struck out seen as reliever Kaleaya Dickerson yielded three hits over three innings to help blank Ramona’s.
Aaliyah McLeod thumped a three-base hit and two singles to plate five runs, Dickerson went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Vivienne Lepowski slapped a pair of base hits as Chloe Kongos, Emilee Rodriguez, Yannesie Corrales and Brenner all singled.
Ramona’s Carley Hernandorena, Ryleigh Harnish and Kai Malagon each slugged a base hit.
Harnish struck out seven and did not give up a walk over the first four-plus innings in the circle.
B DIVISION
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 11,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5
Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling held the Firefighters scoreless until the top of the third, while scoring five in the first. Ava Wirth crushed a pitch for a two-run triple and singled, Kaidence Kosk drove in three runs on two hits. Mia Perez and Anna Freytag both hammered a hit.
Sierra Sterling did not give up a hit or run, walked two and fanned six over the first two innings. Wirth yielded the five runs on a hit and five walks.
For Firefighters, Jaelyn Estevez singled home two runs.
In the circle, Estevez allowed eight runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three. In relief, Maia Parrilla gave up a hit, walked four.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 15,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 5
Niles took advantage of 16 base on balls and a hit by Sofia Niles to rack up the 15 runs.
In the circle for Niles, Kailee Malagon allowed the five runs on six walks and struck out two as Niles threw a near-perfect inning in relief with a walk and two Ks.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 15,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 3
The bats were moving for Niles as they pounded out seven hits — the biggest an inside-the-park home run by Sofia Niles, who singled two more times for three RBI. Kirra Ferrell drove in two runs on two hits, Luella Thrift singled home three runs as Kailee Malagon added a base hit.
Niles and Malagon teamed up to no-hit the fire crew. Niles struck out six, walked seven and Malagon allowed a run on two walks.