There were a few surprises in the early rounds of the A division playoffs of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League, but the final outcome was as expected.
Florida Keys Electric blanked Ramona’s Conch Creations for the title after leading the league from start to finish.
In the quarterfinals, No. 6 seed Arnold’s Towing knocked off No. 3 seed Captain Hook’s and fifth-seeded 2 Oceans Digital pulled off another upset win over Fury, the No. 4 seed.
In the B division, it was of no surprise that Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling topped Niles Sales & Service for the championship.
With the season over, travel teams begin their season this weekend at the Brianna Cox Memorial Tournament in Palm Beach County.
A DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 10,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 0
After a scoreless first, FKE reeled off three in the second and capped it with four in the fifth. Starting pitcher Brianna Brenner allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over four frames as reliever Kaleaya Dickerson was perfect in an inning with one K.
Aaliyah McLeod hammered a pair of doubles for four RBI, Vivienne Lepowski drilled a two-bagger, Emilee Rodriguez and Dickerson both singled home a run and Aliyah Arencibia added a base hit.
Ramona’s lone hit came off the bat of Kaylee Williamson.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish allowed eight runs on four hits, walked two and fanned three for the loss.
QUARTERFINALS
ARNOLD’S TOWING 8,
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 6
Down by three runs, Arnold’s rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth. Lucy Katz doubled and singled for an RBI and Yaneicee Grimon drove in two runs on two hits for Arnold’s Towing. Zaria Watson hammered a two-bagger for an RBI, Dakota Lettie doubled and Shania Butler added a base hit.
In the circle, Katz gave up four runs on seven hits, two walks and fanned two for four as Allison Smith gave up a pair of runs on three walks.
Captain Hook’s Pilar Rivera doubled two times, Shylo Sanchez singled twice, Maicee Gage ripped a two-base hit, Jaylin Greene singled home a run and with a base hit was Arianna Garcia.
Starter Lilee Gage yielded three runs via two hits and four walks and sat six on Ks. Addison Means absorbed the loss with five runs on five yet no walks and three strikeouts.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 12,
FURY 7
A six-run fourth put 2 Oceans Digital in the win column. The game was tied at 7-each when Mary Ellen Searcy singled home a pair of runs to start the rally.
2 Oceans Digital pounded Fury pitching for a dozen hits. Zoe Barras (2 RBI) and Emma White doubled two times apiece, Lillian Mayer slugged a pair of base hits, Ava Artigue hammered a two-bagger, Charley Bracher cleared the bags with a base hit as Elle Baker, Tiara Sanford and Eva Norwood all singled.
Mayer went the first four frames in the circle with four runs on nine hits and two walks and four Ks. In one inning of relief, Artigue allowed three runs on a hit and two bases on balls.
Fury’s Janis Olsen plated two runs via three hits, Gianna Felini doubled and singled, Genesis Rocha cracked a pair of base hits and Althea Olsen, Callie Griffiths Kaleya Cervantes each added a base hit.
SEMIFINALS
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 12,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 7
Ramona’s put up six in the first and coasted to a berth in the finals. Charlie Lopez doubled two times for two RBI, Maicey Malgrat singled twice, Analy Rivero and Ryleigh Harnish each singled home a pair of runners and Kaylee Williams and Carley Hernandorena both singled.
In the circle, Harish allowed six on six hits, three walks and fanned seven over four frames.
Arnold’s Cat Van Staden and Yaneicee Grimon each hammered a pair of base hits; Zaria Watson rocked a two-run single and Allison Smith and Dakota Lettie both singled.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 13,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 3
Kaleaya Dickerson was 4-for-4 highlighted by a double and four RBI as Chloe Kongos also plated four via a two-base hit and two base hits. Mia Waldner and Aaliyah McLeod each had an RBI single.
Starting pitcher Brianna Brenner scattered four hits for one run and she sat 11 on strikeouts. Dickerson went two in the circle with three Ks.
With 10 hits, 2 Oceans Digital was led by Lillian Mayer, Tiara Sanford, Zoe Barras and Mary Ellen Searcy with two hits each as Ava Artigue and Eva Norwood both singled.
Mayer gave up eight runs via seven hits and just a walk with three Ks.
B DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 8,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 3
Spottswood (3) & Sterling racked up five runs in the first and the game was all but over without Niles ace Sofia Niles who was out of town.
Mia Perez had her best game of the season at the plate. She homered in-the-park and singled for six RBI and Sierra Sterling doubled. Sterling was in total control from the mound. She struck out eight and allowed a hit and two walks for the three runs. In relief, Ava Wirth shutout Niles with a K.
Oliva Wiggins singled for Niles’ lone hit.
Kai Malagon went the distance, gave up the runs on three hits and eight bases on balls.
SEMIFINALS
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 9,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 8
It was an 5-5 game after the first as Imjuscuttin went ahead 8-5 in the top of two only to let Spottswood (3) & Sterling get the winning runs.
Kinzley Moore singled for Spottswood (3) & Sterling’s lone hit. In the circle, Sierra Sterling did not give up a hit but walked nine and sat five on Ks.
Imjuscuttin’s was held hitless by Sterling and Ava Wirth in an inning of relief.
On the mound, Jilany Rodriguez allowed eight runs on a hit and seven bases on balls and Rocio Perez walked a pair for a run.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 10,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 7
The game was tied at 5-5 after the first, but Firefighters pitching could not find the strike zone for a dozen bases on balls.
Niles Kirra Ferrell singled home two runs and Melani Esquivel and Olivia Wiggins both added a base hit.
In the circle, Kai Malagon struck out five and walked six for the win.
Firefighters’ Karsen Washbond singled and accounted for four RBI, Alice Garcia drilled a run-scoring single and Grace Teet ripped a single.
Starter Jaelyn Estevez walked eight and allowed three hits as Garcia yielded five runs on four bases on balls.