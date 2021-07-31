It came down to the final buzzer as Island Bred pulled off a 51-49 win over Storm Surge in recent 2021 Adult League Basketball League action at the Douglass Gym.
Island Bred’s Daryl Lewis Jr. netted 11 points, grabbed two rebounds and a pair of steals, Antonio Guieb pulled down five rebounds, had eight steals and a pair of assists to go with his 10 points and Gerald Hernandez had three steals, three boards and hit a pair of treys for 10 points.
Lamont Woods Jr. hit three free throws for nine points, Saint Pierre Annylus grabbed seven rebounds and three steals for six points, Coach Demetrius Roach hit a shot from downtown and with two points was Tony Roberts with four boards.
Storm Surge’s Malik Hunter netted 13 points with three rebounds and three assists, Kervens Nelson scored 10 points with three from the charity stripe and grabbed three rebounds, Derrick Anderson Jr. netted nine points and pulled down four rebounds, Roosevelt Joseph was big under the backboard with six rebounds and scored six, Jonibek Muhsinov also put up a half dozen with four rebounds, Luke Miller hit a trey and Corey Vanderhoof got five rebounds and scored a pair.
GBE 44,
SNIPERS 43
Another close outcome for this game. Justin Allen Jr. netted a dozen points, gathered four rebounds and four steals to lead GBE. Mike Dinkins scored 11 and had four rebounds, Chris Weaver had eight rebounds and canned 10 points, Tim Lewis grabbed 10 rebounds, had four steals and netted eight points as Paul Roberts Jr. hit one from beyond the 3-point line.
Snipers’ Scott Jeudy led all scorers with 19 points, 12 from downtown, grabbed six rebounds, had two assists and three steals, Christian Stewart pulled down 11 rebounds, had four steals and two blocks to score eight, Lloyd Price netted a half dozen points and stole three balls and had six boards, Benjamin Moore Jr. scored five and grabbed four rebounds, Eric “Curry Brant” Armstrong hit a trey and with four steals and four rebounds and Skylar Kulchar grabbed four rebounds and four steals with two points.
NOTHIN MAJOR 56,
TUNE SQUAD 48
Nathaniel Hayes paced Nothin Major with 16 points with five rebounds and four steals, Jalen Matthews canned 15 points with four boards, Keith Valdez and Mike Vereen netted four each, Daniel Dearman nabbed eight rebounds and scored two, Ziyah Jefferson pulled down four boards and scored two as Kelvin Taylor grabbed six rebounds.
Tune Squad’s Milan Calovic led the way with 12 points and had board boards, Jamal Qualls netted 11 with four assists, Jan Koranda hit for seven with four rebounds, Esteban Orizi pulled down eight boards and scored four points, with four was Nicholas Mesnard with two rebounds and two assists, Avery Buzzetti hit a trey and grabbed five rebounds.