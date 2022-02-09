There were three very close endings on Saturday, Jan. 5, in the PAL Winter Youth Basketball League with a total difference of five points in the Division I and both Division III games at the Douglass Community Center.
The Mavs nipped the Heat by three in the Division I contest, while the Nets topped the 76ers and Raptors beat the Celtics by one point each.
But, in Division II action, the Suns’ McIntyre Slowey drilled the nets for 24 points and teammate George Eggers scored 14 in their runaway victory and the Warriors upended the Lakers by 10 points.
DIVISION III (7TH and 8TH GRADE)
NETS 27, 76ERS 26
Amauri Butler netted nine of his game-high 16 points in the first half to help the 76ers take a one-point advantage and even went up by three at the end of three, but the Nets’ Zentavious Carey ripped the bucket for six of his eight points and Leo Batista who led the team with 11, added four in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback victory. Also in the win, Walson Morin netted five to include a free throw and Mattheui Basillad hit a shot from beyond the arc for three.
In leading the way, Butler had a pair from downtown, Kenny Chapman hit a fourth-quarter trey for six and two apiece were Gionni Fernandez and Caleb Karch.
RAPTORS 27, CELTICS 26
The Raptors built a 20-11 halftime lead but had to hang on to eke out a victory. Rock Slowey and Sanatillo Ibodilloeu each hit a pair of three-pointers for eight apiece in the first half to power the Raptors but the duo only scored seven total points in the second half.
Slowey led the way with 13, Ibodilloeu netted 10 and with two apiece were Josh Johnson and DeMarcus Deroche.
The Celtics were led by James Osborne Jr. with 12 to include a fourth quarter trey, Tyrone Redding scored in every quarter to finish with nine, Alex Means netted a shot from beyond the arc to garner four points, Tyrese Redding hit two and with a free throw was Duvens Louis.
DIVISION II (5TH and 6TH GRADE)
SUNS 46, KINGS 12
McIntyre Slowey rang up a pair of first-quarter treys and hit 10 in the second as part of his game-high 24 points and George Eggers canned two from beyond the three-point line for 14 points to put the shine in the Suns’ offense. Dominick Palomino netted four all in the first quarter, Noah Carius hit a trey in the opening period and Nico Prokurat canned a free throw.
The Kings’ Michael Perry Jr. scored twice from the three-point line to lead his team with seven points, Kobe Green and Julian Gehin had two each as Hudson Thrasher netted one from the charity stripe.
WARRIORS 20, LAKERS 10
Warriors’ Tyrese Scott and Michael Dinkins III netted six each, Arias Dinkins hit a pair of first-quarter field goals for four and with two points apiece were Zamorious Gardner and Kaiden Asencio.
For the Lakers, Herschell Major III put up six of his team-high eight points in the first half as James Carey nailed a field goal in the second quarter for two.
DIVISION I (3RD & 4TH GRADE)
MAVS 28, HEAT 25
It was close, but the Heat held a one-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and the intermission led by Jordan Wallace with seven of his game-high 11 points. But the Mavs snuffed the Heat’s flame allowing just one point with solid defense they turned into offense with nine third quarter points and a solid 23-16 advantage heading into the fourth frame.
The Mavs’ Emarlo Gonzalez hit a trey in the third to lead the way with 10 points, Mark Jones canned a half-dozen, Ben Tutlewski slid in four and Dominick Davila hit a free throw in the second quarter.
For the Heat, Arias Lopez netted five points, with four each were Jake Furman and Eddie Damon as Abel Smith hit a third-quarter shot from the charity stripe.