There’s just one team left winless and one remaining undefeated in Key West Coed Softball League play as last week Cross Fit picked up its first victory of the season, further supplanting Tropical Mover’s hold on the lead as they stayed unblemished through its first six contests for a 2 ½-game advantage.
No matter what, Tropical Movers know they will remain where they stand after tonight, as they are not scheduled to play, leaving Fun in the Sun (3-2 overall) or Lost Boys (2-3) to try to close the gap at 6:30 p.m. Priority Vending (2-3) will take on Cross Fit (1-3) at 7:45 p.m. and in the nightcap, it will be Mike’s Painting (0-4) and McKendry Builders (3-2).
Cross Fit 7,
McKendry Builders 5
Looking to get off the losing skid to open the season, Cross Fit was consistent early, scoring a pair of runs in each of its first three at-bats, and then held a typically powerful McKendry lineup silent to further expand the standings for the lead-leading Movers.
Setting the pace for Cross Fit, was Mike Bartlet who doubled as part of his 3-for-3 performance, while Billy Kearins, Amanda Chacon, and Naomi Anchell all doubled and singled. Kellie Nlles and Mike Beau both contributed a pair of hits.
Joe Stickney, Maria Castillo, and Joal Rivero each had two hits for McKendry’s as Tiffany Brenner, Janessa Barrios, and Jason Pfahl each added one.
Fun in the Sun 14,
Mike’s Painting 10
Mike’s Painting attempted to rally late with nine runs in the final three frames, but eight in the second and third by Fun in the Sun proved too much to overcome as the victors also put up six in their final two turns at the plate to seal the deal.
With a pair of two-baggers and a base knock, J.W. Cooke charged up Fun in the Sun while Maria Striesel added a triple and two base hits, Mike MacKeown doubled and singled, and with a trio of hits was Evan Schaffer. Mack Domound homered Pabel Noriega and Allie each had two hits and with singles were Franci Steger, Shannon Kelly, and Lisa Sacco.
Miguel Gonzalez did all he could to keep his Mike’s Painting team in the game going 4-for-4 with a double, Stevie Monsalvatage doubled twice and singled, Mikey Henriquez had an inside-the-park home run and with two hits was Bridget Woods and Jen Silvia. Johnny Monsalvatge and Angelo Guieb both singled.
Tropical Movers 19,
Lost Boys 6
The first-place squad made sure there was no doubt they would remain unbeaten as Tropical Movers did not allow the Lost Boys to score until the fifth but by that point had put up 16 runs of their own.
Ken Dispenza had four hits to power Tropical Movers, while with a two-base hit and two base hits were Jenna Kilroy and Rae Sleith. Henrik Olsson reached safely twice with hits, Josh Simonds had a two-bagger and three-bagger, Jordan Cisnero rounded the bases with one swing, and with two base knocks each was Remy Daigler and Luke Teet.
For Lost Boys, Payton McCanell and Alex Stone had two hits each.