By winning for the fourth straight week to open the season, and the only other unbeaten squad, McKendry Builders, having the week off, Tropical Movers took sole possession of first place by a half-game with a near-flawless victory against defending champion Fun in the Sun last Tuesday in the Key West Coed Softball League.
After Tuesday night, only one will remained undefeated as the Movers and Builders go head-to-head in the 7:45 p.m. matchup at Bayview Park, while either Priority Vending or Lost Boys will look to pick up a second straight victory at 6:30 after they both won a week ago. In the night cap, Cross Fit is hoping to garner its first victory against Fun in the Sun.
Tropical Movers 7, Fun in the Sun 2
To move into first place all alone, Tropical Movers held Fun in the Sun to just six hits and scoreless through the first six frames.
That was more than enough for the Movers, who were lifted to victory by a 4-for-4 performance by Josh Simonds, who was a home run shy of the cycle.
Ken Dispenza and Tiffany Brenner had a two-base hit and two base hits, Casey Taylor had a pair of two baggers and with two knocks each were Rich Baker and Luke Teet.
Toms Grevins had two of the six hits for Fun in the Sun, none of which went for extra bases, while with one each were Evan Schafer, Shannon Kelly, Mike MacKeown and Mack D.
Lost Boys 14, Cross Fit 8
A 10-run fourth inning won the game for the Lost Boys, who have now climbed into third place in the standings.
With a double and two singles for the victorious Lost Boys were Payton McCanell and Amanda Lewis, while Matt Alfonso, Brandon Curley and Mike Gallager each had a pair of singles and with base hits were Dominica Gender, Alex Stone and Justine Whalas.
Billy Kearnis homered inside the park and singled twice for Cross Fit, while with two singles and a double was Amanda Chacon. Jan Ocasio had two base raps and with one apiece were Mike Bartlett and Naomi Anchell.
Priority Vending 12, Mike’s Painting 6
Priority Vending scored in all but two at-bats to lock up its first victory of the season by doubling up the Painting Crew.
Courtine Leakeas doubled and singled twice, Tim Davis Jenna Kilroy and Josh Simonds, with a double, had three hits and with two were Casey Taylor, with a triple, Tiffany Brenner, Andrew Carmona, Jon Breener, Maria Castillo and Linda Kruszka for Priority Vending.
For Mike’s Painting, Jake Seager tripled and singled, Bridget Woods and Johhny Monsalvatage doubled and singled and with two hits was Joe Varela. Junior Guieb tripled.