It was a battle for first place in the Key West Coed Softball league last week, as the final two undefeated squads faced off and the team left standing was Tropical Movers, who are perfect through their first five games, while two others are still searching for their first victory of the season.
McKendry Builders was the team who took the loss to the top-seeded squad, and Tuesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., they will have an opportunity to quickly get past that when they take on Cross Fit, who is still hunting for its first win of the season after falling to Fun in the Sun a week ago. Mike’s Painting is also looking for its first win when they take on Fun in the Sun at 7:45 p.m., while Tropical Movers closes out the nightly action at 9 p.m. versus the Lost Boys.
Priority Vending 16, Lost Boys 3
After opening the season with two straight losses, Priority Vending picked up a second straight win in convincing fashion, scoring nine unanswered runs from the second through fifth and then adding seven more in the seventh to seal the victory.
With four hits each for Priority Vending were Tiffany Brenner, Jon Brenner and Linda Kruszka, while Courtney Leakeas had a two-base hit and two base hits as Andrew Carmona and Tim Davis both reached safely twice with base knocks. Jocelyn Ashe and Maria Castillo both contributed hits.
With a pair of base hits from Lost Boys was Payton McCagell and with one were Justine Whales and Rae Sleith.
Tropical Movers 11, McKendry Building 3
It was not until the final two at-bats when Tropical Movers pushed ahead by scoring eight runs, while McKendry Building was able to touch home in just two frames, which made the difference between the battle of unbeatens.
Clinton Storr and Rae Sleith connected on three hits each for Tropical Movers, while with two each were Jenna Kilroy, Josh Simmonds and Ken Dispenza, and adding one was Henrik Olesson.
Joe Stickney went 3-for-3 for McKendry Building, Lauren Wells homered and singled; Debbie Arenciba tripled and singled; Joal Rivero doubled and singled; and Andrew Rodriguez singled twice. Pilar Difabio and Keia Hughes both singled.
Fun in the Sun 16, Cross Fit 4
Scoring in every inning, Fun in the Sun left no doubt as to who the victors were going to be as they kept Cross Fit winless by holding them to runs in just the first and third frames.
With two doubles and three singles, Clinton Storr went 5-for-5 for Fun in the Sun, while with three hits each were Franci Steger and Mike MacKweon, who tripled, doubled and singled. Pabel Noguera also doubled and tripled as Maria Striesel singled twice and with hits were Lisa Sacco and Evan Schaffer, as Shannon Kelly and Mack Dammon both doubled.
For Cross Fit, Billy Kearins had a pair of doubles and single, John Carry had two hits, Kellie Niles double; and Naomi Anchell and Amanda Chacon each singled.