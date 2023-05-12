With Key West high school baseball and softball in town the past week for their state tournaments, Key West Little Conch Baseball took a few nights away from the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex to give the future Conchs a chance to attend the prep games.
In some age groups, makeup games might not be necessary especially the 12-and-Under as Danger Charters (17-2) has the league wrapped up, but it could make a difference in the 14-and-Under with Florida Keys Electric (14-4) and Sloppy Joe’s (16-2) vying for the top spot.
Additionally, in the 10-and-Under division, Hy-Tech (12-7) pulled a step closer to the top spot was a big win over the first-place Barrows Law (13-6).
According to the schedule, the league is slated to end on Friday, May 19, but that all depends on makeup games.
Stay tuned.
14-AND-UNDER
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 14,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 4
FKE opened the first with a solo home run off the bat of Kate Maltz and supercharged their score with a five-run seventh inning.
Maltz went 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored four times, Erick Fiallo nailed a pair of doubles and singled to plate two runs, Xavier Perez thumped a three-base hit and doubled for three RBI, Cruz Holmes doubled and singled twice, Calvin Mercer tripled and singled for three RBI and Stone Turbeville added a base hit.
Over the first five, Holmes fanned 10, gave up four runs on three hits.
Nathan Radziejewski doubled and singled for two RBI, Jason Stubblefield drove in two runs on two hits and Darreld Treminio singled.
Nick Besson fanned seven over four frames.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 5,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 3
The dentists tied the game with two in the fifth, but the bankers deposited two in the bottom half for the win. Kaden Savedra singled home a run, walked twice and scored two times and with a base hit was Brice Barth and Williams Wickers.
Over the first four, Wickers gave up just a run on four walks and a hit with six Ks, but was pulled and Savedra gave up two runs — one a solo home run.
Tyrone Cervantes slugged a two-run home run as Daniel Morales singled for Doc Guzman.
Over the first four frames, Geraldo Verges struck out five.
FIRST HORIZON BANK 9,
TOPPINO’S 8
First Horizon was down 8-1 going into the top of the fifth but the bankers fought back and tied the game at 8. James Carey drew a bases-loaded walk to finish the bankers’ eight-run rally and held off Toppino’s in their last at bats.
Leadoff batter Alexander Wickers tripled home a run, Kaden Savedra plated two runs on as many hits, Johnny Carbaugh nailed a two-base hit, Brice Barth nailed an RBI single and Donald Kirkpatrick added a base hit.
Carey gave up five runs on four hits and five walks with three Ks and Savedra finished it off with three runs and three strikeouts.
Toppino’s Kellen Lockwood doubled home a run and singled, Abel Smith smacked a run-scoring triple as Mason Waldner and Calvin Lee each had an RBI single.
Starter Luis Hernandez yielded six runs on six hits, three walks and fanned five.
10-AND-UNDER
HY-TECH 11,
BARROWS LAW 1
Up 2-1 going into the bottom of four, Hy-Tech erupted for nine runs and Jimmy McCain was on the mark with 11 strikeouts and gave up the run on a hit and three bases on balls.
McCain helped his cause with a home run, two-base hit and single to plate two, Kristopher Barroso doubled and singled for three RBI, Caleb Barba tripled home two runs, Henry Kroes doubled home a runner, Kane Kocis, Michael Leser and Dylan Kroes all had an RBI single and Jax Mendez added a base hit.
Barrow’s Law’s Luke Barroso broke up the no-hit bid with a single as Christian Barrows walked and scored their lone run.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 8,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7
The innkeepers scored three in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win. Campbell Tabb went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Marcel Major doubled home a runner as Edder Mendez singled.
Justin Osborne yielded three runs on three hits, five walks and struck out two over three and Tabb closed it out with four runs with four Ks.
KP Creperie’s Armands Berzins went yard and doubled for five RBI, Landon Caraballo nailed a two-base hit and base hit, Roman Lepowski singled home two and with a base hit was Ryder Smith.
In middle relief, Caraballo struck out eight over five frames.
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 16,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 9
Sunset Watersports sailed to an eight-run second and five more in the third for the big win.
Bradley Buigas went 4-for-4 to send home three, Miles Murphy doubled two times and slapped a base hit for three RBI, Beau Brenner drove in two via a two-base hit and base hit, Barrett Nelson plated three on two hits, Christian Cabrera tripled and walked for four RBI and Armani Jackson singled home a runner.
On the mound, Murphy and Buigas combined to strike out eight.
For Key Plaza Creperie, Roman Lepowski and Armands Berzins each doubled and singled, Nico Griffiths drove in two runs on two hits, Landon Caraballo thumped a three-bagger, Ryder Smith cracked a two-run single and Khai Mellies had an RBI single.
Over the final two frames, Berzins gave up two and fanned four to end the rout.