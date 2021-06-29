The championship will be decided on Tuesday, June 29, for the Key West Coed Softball League as three teams advanced through the quarterfinals last week to join top-ranked Tropical Movers in the semifinals.
One of those teams, No. 4 Priority Vending, is unable to roster a team for the semis, automatically advancing the Movers to the Championships leaving the lone semifinal between No. 2 McKendry Builders and No. 3 Fun in the Sun at 7:45, with the title tilt to follow directly between the winner of the first game and the No. 1 seed.
QUARTERFINALS
Fun in the Sun 20,
Lost Boys 3
Lost Boys actually took a 2-1 lead through the end of the first inning, but Fun in the Sun scored 20 of the next 21 runs to roll to the mercy-rule victory for a berth in the semifinals.
Racking up 25 hits in the win, Fun in the Sun had six different hitters rack up three hits, Shannon Kelly had a three-base hit and two-base hit, Evan Schafer and Pabel Noriega both had a two-base hit and two base hits, while Clinton Storr, Francie Steger, J.W. Cooke all singled three times. Lisa Sacco, Allie Hill and Mike MacKeown contributed with two hits and with one was Lynsi Weaver.
The Lost Boys were held to just six hits, two singles from Payton McCaenell, while with one each were Debi Hintley, Matt Atkinson, Dean Aloma and Jacob Ottan doubled.
Priority Vending 14,
Mikes Painting 4
Mike’s Painting came out swinging a hot bat, scoring three runs in the top of the first, but from there Priority Vending’s defense shut down the Painting Crew, allowing just one more run, en route to a 10-run mercy-rule win.
Tiffany Brenner was a perfect 4-for-4 to lead Priority Vending to the victory, with three hits were Jon Brenner and Tim Davis, who had one double and five RBI, while with two base knocks were Andrew Carmona, Courtnie Leakeas and Jocelyn Ashe. Casey Taylor doubled and Maria Streusel tripled.
For Mike’s Painting, Bridget Woods doubled twice, Johnny Monsalvatage doubled and tripled and with a single and double was Miguel Gonzalez.