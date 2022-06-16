Just two games separate the entire four-team Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, after last Friday, June 10, the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays upended the team they were trailing by a game, the FKWT Roncos, and the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas did the same to move back into a tie for first place with the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers.
Thursday night, wins by FWKT against Harpoon Harry’s at 7 p.m. and Jolly’s Liquor Store versus Breakfast Club Too at 8:30 could potentially bring the teams within a game of each other with just two contests remaining before the makeup and playoff games.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 11,
FKWT RONCOS 10
With the game tied after three complete, FKWT opened a five-run advantage entering the bottom of the fourth only to let it slip away when Jolly’s Liquor Store poured on six runs in its final at-bat and then held onto the one-run lead for the victory to bring the Morays’ record back even with the Roncos at 6-8.
Lining up four hits in four trips to the plate for Jolly’s Liquor Store was Ben Blattenbeger, with a double and five RBI, and Jeff Kurkoski, as teammates Harry Milliken, Marty Gregurich and Ronnie Presley each had three hits, Dylan Kibler had a pair of singles, Dave Matea doubled and singled and Tim Davis tripled and singled.
Brining in six runs for FKWT on three hits was Devin Butler, while with two hits apiece were Tim Nelley, Tom Lapp, Jorge Martinez, Darnell Henderson, Eddie Tornac and Kenny Dispenza, one of his a double, while Alexey Vergas singled.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 15,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 10
A six-run top of the fourth inning by Harpoon Harry’s brought the score even, but that’s as close as the Snappers would get, as Breakfast Club Too never trailed and put the game out of reach with seven unanswered runs in its next two swings for the W, resulting in a tie for first place.
With a three-base hit and three base hits, Marty Gregurich was 4-for-4 for Breakfast Club Too, as did Ronnie Presley, while with a two-base hit and two base hits were Troy Curry, John Hornyak and Jake Black, Bobby Lopez added a two-base hit and base hit, Chris Hilliard and John Bandora both slugged a pair of base knocks and with one each were Stu Lilly and Tom Haas.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Junior Guieb was clutch with a grand slam as part of hits three hits, with teammates Willie Rodriguez, Jorge Cocine and Harry Milliken also all reaching safely three time with hits, Alex Torres reached with a two-bagger as part of his two hits, Dylan Kibler was also on twice with hits, and adding one apiece were Alexey Vergas and Alain Pedroso.