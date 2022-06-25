After three weeks of action at the Frederick Douglass Gymnasium, there is still a tie atop the Key West Adult Basketball League standings.
FLYT Club holds a 4-0 record, while Island Bred is 3-0 after winning a pair of one-point games.
Not far behind is Storm Surge, the high school-aged team that has topped all comers except Island Bred and holds on at 3-1.
On Saturday, June, 25, FLYT Club and Storm Surge were slated to play the 11:15 a.m. game.
If FLYT Club gets past the upstart Storm Surge youngsters, led by Kameron Roberts, they face winless Tune Squad on Monday, June 27 while Storm Surge takes on Glory Boyz Elite (3-3) and Island Bred plays Tune Squad, both on Wednesday, June 29.
ISLAND BRED 72,
STORM SURGE 61
Island Bred built a 30-point advantage but Storm Surge made a gallant comeback attempt to keep it respectable.
Island Bred’s defense came up with 21 steals, 11 from Antonio Guieb who also led all scorers with 18, six from downtown, three assists, and grabbed four boards. Lamont Woods blocked five shots, two steals, two assists, and six rebounds, and netted 17. Michal Brablc canned a dozen points with five rebounds and St. Pierre Anilus hit two from the free-throw line for 10 and ripped down nine rebounds. Elijah Jefferson netted seven, Demetrius Roach hit a trey with three assists and hustled for five rebounds, Joseph Stickney also canned a three-pointer as Angelo Guieb hauled in three rebounds, had three steals and two points.
Kameron Roberts paced Storm Surge with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. A.J. Smith netted nine and three steals, Amauri Bailey-Butler nailed eight points with four boards and four steals, also with eight was James Osborne Jr. Jonibek Mushinov came up with five rebounds and seven points, with five rebounds and six points was Leandro Batista, David Aviles grabbed five rebounds and finished with a half dozen points, Joseph Suero pulled down seven rebounds and scored four as Zane Jackson grabbed four boards had two assists and one steals.
FLYT CLUB 54,
GLORY BOYZ 47
Jamal Qualls led FLYT Club with 14 points, seven from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds, with three assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots. Julius Hepburn hit a pair of treys for eight points, with seven points apiece were Eric Armstrong with four boards, three assists and two steals and DeQuan Youngblood with six rebounds. Trey Boyanton III canned five points, three from downtown, and picked up four boards, two steals and a blocked shot. Nick Center scored four, Darshaun Carey hit a trey and grabbed six rebounds, Roberto Garcia hit a field goal and Gerald Hernandez had six rebounds and two steals.
GBE’s Scott Jeudy led all scorers with 20, five from the charity stripe, Dominique Flynn ripped the nets for 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, Dee Ruggs netted six points and had four rebounds, Brandon Burrell picked up five rebounds and scored five; Timothy Lewis was big under the board with seven rebounds with four points as Chris Stewart hauled in six rebounds and netted two points.
STORM SURGE 49,
TUNE SQUAD 36
Kameron Roberts had a double-double with 13 points, a trey and six from the free-throw line with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. With seven points apiece were Leandro Batista (10 rebounds), James Osborne Jr. with eight boards, two steals and two assists and Joseph Suero (seven rebounds) and Zane Jackson with six boards, two assists and two steals. With nine rebounds was Jonibek Mushinov and scored five and with three was A.J. Smith.
For Tune Squad, Sky Kulchar netted 16 with a half dozen rebounds and four steals, with eight apiece were Roosevelt Joseph and Neil Goodson; Ronell Brown outrebounded everyone with 12 and with three assists, a trio of steals, two blocked shots and a field goal as Cesar Davila finished with four rebounds, three assists, three steals, a blocked shot and pair of points.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 48,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 38
GBE’s Timothy Lewis registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds with a steal and two blocked shots. Brandon Burrell nailed a trio of treys for nine and grabbed six boards; with seven each was Chris Stewart (5 rebounds) and Dee Ruggs, Dominique Flynn netted two from downtown, Robert Gray muscled out seven rebounds and scored two along with Derrick McClain.
Donjae Valdez hit a lucky 13 points but his teammates could not sink the orb. Christian Stewart did his part under the rim with 14 rebounds and he put back eight points with three steals and a pair of blocked shots. Kai Morton scored five, Michael Vereen netted four with five boards and Nate Hayes pulled down a half dozen rebounds, had three assists, five steals and three free throws.
FLYT CLUB 62,
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 56
Jamal Qualls had another double-double night to lead FLYT Club to an unblemished record thus far. He finished with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Trey Boyanton hit a pair of treys for 10, Gerald Hernandez nailed a pair from downtown for eight points, Nick Center netted seven, Deshon Fantroy plucked six rebounds and scored five, Eric Armstrong hit a trey and one from the charity stripe with two apiece were Deshaun Carey (6 rebounds) and DeQuan Youngblood.
Scott Jeudy paced GBE with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals; with 15 points was Justin Allen and nabbed seven rebounds and Timothy Lewis finished with 10 and six rebounds. Chris Stewart led the team with 10 rebounds and netted six and Dee Ruggs had three.
STORM SURGE 40,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 39
It was the second straight win for the high school-aged squad with a lot of effort under the rim on defense.
With 13 points was Kameron Roberts and had a half dozen rebounds, James Osborne Jr. netted eight and grabbed five rebounds, Joseph Suero cracked the rim for six and nabbed a half dozen boards, Jonibek Mushinov led his team with eight rebounds and scored five, Leandro Batista canned four points and picked up five rebounds and with two points each was Jeremy Suero and Aviles (five rebounds).
Nothin’ Major’s Lloyd Price led the way with 14 points and plucked nine rebounds, Donjae Valdez netted eight with four rebounds and four steals, Kai Morton and Alex Womack netted three points apiece and Dequan Garner soared to the rim for a layup field goal.