One team received its first victory of the season last week, another two remained unbeaten and three more still had a goose egg after the fourth week of the season.
The schedule continues on Tuesday, March 23, with Fun in the Sun looking to hand Tropical Movers its first loss at 6:30 p.m., Cross Fit hoping to get into the win column at 7:45 p.m. against Lost Boys, who just earned their first win of the season, while Priority Vending and Mike’s Painting, both coming off losses and each going for a first victory.
Lost Boys 13, Mike’s Painting 12
With a five-run top of the seventh inning, Mike’s Painting seemed to have the game under control but a six-run bottom in the seventh gave the Lost Boys the victory.
With a trio of hits, Payton McCanell led the Lost Boys at the plate, while with two hits was Dominica Grendrean, with a double, and Brandon Curley singled.
Bridget Woods and Garett Pita, with a double, collected three hits for Mike’s Painting, which had five more in the game than the Lost Boys. Miguel Gonzalez and Johnny Monsalvatage, with a triple, each had two of those hits while with a double was Jen Silva and Junior Guieb.
McKendry Builders 18, Priority Vending 17
Priority Vending went run-for-run with the unbeaten McKendry Builders, the Venders taking a one-run lead in the seventh but the Builders scored twice in their final at-bat for the win.
Perfect at the plate, Dexter Butler was 4-for-4 McKendry, while with a two-base hit and two base hits were Joal Rivero, good for four RBI. Pilar DiFabio came up a home run shy of the cycle with four RBI, Kyle Cabrera reached safely twice, once getting to second, Janessa Barrios also had two hits and scored the winning run while adding hits were Danny DiFabio and Jewels Castillo.
Also unflawed at the plate, Jocelyn Ashe went 5-for-5 with a double for Priority Vending, as Casey Taylor had a two-base hit and trio of base hits. Nelson Fornseca added a three-base hit and three base hits, Courtney Leakeas had a trio of two-base hits, Tim Davis contributed two along with a hit, Andrew Carmona doubled once and singled twice and with two hits was Jarika Delgado.
Tropical Movers 10, Cross Fit 5
A five-run fifth inning was the difference in the game to keep Tropical Movers undefeated so far this season.
With a double, triple and three singles, Casey Taylor went 5-for-5 for the Movers, while Rea Sleith parked a home run and singled three times. Rich Baker tripled and singled, Keia Hughes, Josh Siminds and Ken Despenza all singled twice and with a hit was Luke Teet.
For Cross Fit, Kellie Niles doubled twice and was 4-for-4, Billie Kearins also had two doubles as well as a single, Jon Carey hd two singles and with once each was Eric Johnson, Amanda Chacon double, Keith Ross and Cassie Ferreir.