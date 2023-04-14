After four months of practicing and games, there are just two weeks of regular-season play remaining in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League. But there are still plenty of seeds to be determined before the playoffs begin in the final days of April. At this point, Florida Keys Electric has wrapped up the A League No. 1 slot, as has Sterling & Spottswood in B League play, while Rotary, with a pair of wins, has moved into the second in the A League standings but just a game and a half ahead of fifth-place, while Niles Sales and Service has won three straight including handing Sterling & Spottswood its first loss of the season to all but lock up No. 2 in the B League table.
With most teams having just a handful of games remaining, the final bracket seeding will be determined in the coming games.
A LEAGUE
ROTARY 8,
FIRE FIGHTERS 5
A six-run at-bats in the second broke open the game for Rotary, which was led by Maicee Gage with a trio of singles, Jalynn Barreto added two hits — one a double, Rhyanna Rispoli also doubled, and with one hit was Lilee Gage, who also struck out eight and surrendered two earned runs without giving up a hit from the circle.
Mary Ellen Searcy had the lone hit for Fire Fighters as from the circle Brianna Brenner gave up two earned runs on three hits without walks, striking out seven.
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 15,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 4
Navigating across four frames with giving up two unearned runs on a hit and three walks with three strikeouts was Howe’s Anastasha Boose, Callie Griffiths throwing one inning with a strike out, but it was more than enough as on offense Boose had a three-base hit and three base hits during her perfect night at the plate, and Griffiths singled twice, Kaylee Williams also tripled, Eva Norwood doubled, and with hits were Pilar Rivera and Leah Wells.
Charley Bracher and Sophia Perez singled for Arnold’s while Mia Waldner struck out four in two innings from the circle.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 6,
FIRE FIGHTERS 4
With two outs in the third inning, Ramona’s Analy Rivero tripled followed by an RBI single from Aliyah Arencibia and two errors to build an insurmountable lead, after Rivero singled and Arencibia drove them both home with a first-inning inside-the-park home run. Arencibia also added a double and Savannah Shea a single, which allowed Ryleigh Harnish some breathing room on the mound as she struck out 13 and allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk through five innings of work.
Fire Fighter’s Brianna Brenner struck out 12 in five innings giving up four earned runs on six hits and a walk, with Kaleaya Cervantes sitting down two via a K in one frame, while with hits were Gianna Wardlow, with a pair of triples, Shayla Waldon and Mary Ellen Searcy.
ROTARY 13,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
Despite allowing eight walks, Lilee Gage was also able to strike out eight and did not allow a run through 3 1/3 innings on the mound, and then hammered a trio of doubles from the dish for the victory. She was aided by Rhyanna Rispoli’s triple and single for six RBI, and base knocks by Maicee Gage and Jalynn Barreto.
Addison Means had four strikeouts from the circle for Arnold’s in 2 1/3 innings.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 16,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 9
It was a hit parade as Arnold’s Towing outslugged Florida Keys Electric, 13-11, but still ended up on the short side of the scoreboard the entire way through the contest.
Racking up the hits for Arnold’s was Charley Bracher with a pair of doubles and single, Addison Means had a double and a pair of singles, Mia Waldner also doubled, Sophia Perez singled three times, Genesis Rocha had two base knocks, while with one each were Alice Davila and Kinzley Moore.
B LEAGUE
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 5,
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 3
It was not until the third inning Niles Sales and Service picked up its first hit of the game, but the single off the bat of Asia Nunez drove in her team’s fifth run for a three-run lead. Francesca Felini then came in and allowed just one run on three walks with a pair of strikeouts to hand Spottswood and Sterling its first loss of the season.
Felini replaced Sofia Niles, who tossed the first two frames of the winning effort, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts, while on the other side of the pitchers duel was Sierra Sterling, who struck out seven and surrendered just an earned run on three walks. Sterling was also good for a triple and three RBI at the plate with Kinzley Moore tripling and Karly Hernandez singling.
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 8,
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 1
A five-run outburst in the first on singlse by Francesca Felini and Skylar Edwards and well as one in the second inning on back-to-back singles by Imani Lightbourne and Stella Lopez put Niles Sales and Service in front by six runs and, despite an RBI single by Keys Federal’s Josea Means in the top of the third, Janiyah Barnes started a three-run rally in the bottom of the frame to close out the victory for Niles.
Going two innings from the circle without allowing a hit was Sofia Niles, also striking out five, and Felini had two strikeouts in her inning of work, giving up a run on a walk and hit. Ryli Malone struck out two for Keys Federal.
FIRST STATE BANK 14,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 8
Collecting five hits as a team, a double and single from Kirra Ferrell and base knocks by Alice Garcia, Aleena Brown, and Kayleigh Fraughton, First State Bank never trailed in the game, but Preferred Properties kept it close the entire way until and five run outburst in the final swing by the banker put the game out of reach.
Alice Garcia earned the win, allowing two earned runs in one frame on a hit and three walks with three strikeouts, as her opposition Emily Davila had four strikeouts for Preferred Properties as teammates Mia Perez and Lina Lopez singled.
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 11,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 10
A scoreless first inning by Sofia Niles, giving up a walk with a strikeout in her inning from the circle, made the difference in the final as it allowed Niles’ Michaela Randolph to step to the plate with bases loaded in the final at-bat of the game when she connected on an RBI single for the walk-off winner.
Savannah Henton also singled in the winning effort for Niles while Katherine Rogue and Adela Kukal singled for Preferred Properties.
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 11,
FIRST STATE BANK 4
Pounding out six hits in the win, Spottswood & Sterling had the hot bats, led by Kinzley Moore with an inside-the-park home run and single, while Ariana Blanco, Penelope Roberts, Sophia Seacrest, and Karly Hernandez all singled.
That was more than enough for Sierra Sterling on the mound, who allowed three earned runs on no hits, five walks to go along with six strikeouts. First State’s Alice Garcia struck out four.First State Bank baserunner Alice Garcia (No. 13) made it to first on a dropped third strike throw to Preferred Properties’ Luella Thrift in B Division play.