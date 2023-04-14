After four months of practicing and games, there are just two weeks of regular-season play remaining in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League. But there are still plenty of seeds to be determined before the playoffs begin in the final days of April. At this point, Florida Keys Electric has wrapped up the A League No. 1 slot, as has Sterling & Spottswood in B League play, while Rotary, with a pair of wins, has moved into the second in the A League standings but just a game and a half ahead of fifth-place, while Niles Sales and Service has won three straight including handing Sterling & Spottswood its first loss of the season to all but lock up No. 2 in the B League table.

With most teams having just a handful of games remaining, the final bracket seeding will be determined in the coming games.

