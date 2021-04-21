It is playoffs time for the Southernmost Hockey Club.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, the 10-and-Under Division begins the end of the season tournament to determine the league champs.
The U10 playoffs will run for three weeks, while the rest of the league begins its tourney later in May.
For now, games start at 9 a.m. and end after the U7 complete their match at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
18-AND-UNDER
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 6,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 3
The Generals were almost unstoppable in the opening period with four goals, but the Lightning countered with a very physical second and third periods of play.
Midway through the first, James Wrazen finally cracked the goal with an assist from brother Marcus Wrazen to go ahead 1-0.
At 5:13 in the first, Landon Stotts scored on an assist from Adrian Mira who netted a goal two minutes later with an assist from Stotts.
With seven seconds left in the first, Marcus Wrazen put in his first of three goals on a Tyler Meyer assist.
The Generals did not stop in the second. Marcus Wrazen notched his second goal, once again, with Meyer on the assist.
The Lightning got the offense rolling at 8:15 in the second on a goal from the stick of Rohan Alwani with Pavel Ivan on the assist.
At 3:42 in the second, Marcus Wrazen scored again, with Mira on the assist. At 6:36 into the third, Marcus Wrazen completed his hat trick with Atticus White on the assist.
The Lightning put in the puck at 11:15 mark in the third with Zane Jackson on the score.
With 2:12 left in the match, Ivan scored an unassisted goal.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 4,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 3
The game was tied at 3 with time running out in the final period. Jackson Way netted his third goal with 14:23 left to put the Surge up 3-2 and Way capped the victory with a goal at 6:17.
With 6:30 left in the opener, Robert Beras-Natera put the Surge up 2-0.
The Hammerheads opened their scoring in the second period on a goal from Wesley Farrer. At 11:02 in the third, James Koester netted a goal and their final net came on a goal by Gabriel Anton.
10-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 6,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 4
The match was tied at the end of the first period and knotted again at the end of the second, but the Wahoos netted a pair of goals in the final period.
Luke Hughes put his team’s first and final goals, Ella Way netted a goal of an assist from Catherine Koester who put the next goal with a double assist from Catalina Lopez and Way.
The Heroes Gabriella Lopez opened the second period with a goal from Emma Anton assist.
The Penguins’ Jakub Krytinar scored all four goals his first on an assist from Krystian Somuano.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 7,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 4
Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest moved his way into the Cudas end with four goals, all unassisted, two in the first and two in the third period.
With 1:29 left in the first, Michelle Nedbal made it a 3-0 contest.
Aidan Trujillo netted a pair of second period goals to give the Red Wings a 5-2 advantage.
Bascom Grooms’ Sebastian Davis netted a hat trick, all in the second period, his third off a Ryder Almeda assist.
With 3:17 remaining, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning scored for the Barracudas.
7-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 6,
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 4
After the Heroes’ Igor Timus scored the first goal of the match, teammate Zebediah Ewing-Fisher netted five straight goals for the victory.
The Penguins’ Adam Awan racked up his team’s four goals in the shootout.