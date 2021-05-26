On Saturday at the Southernmost Hockey Rink, the season ended for the Southernmost Hockey Club with the Charlie Smith Championship youth hockey tournament and presentation of the Charlie Smith Award.
The Charlie Smith award is presented each year since 2007 to two players from the U7 age group which exemplifies Charlie’s passion, heart, determination, sportsmanship, team spirit, and love for the game of hockey. The award is given in memory of 6-year old Charlie Smith, a player in the U6 division of SMHC whose favorite sport was hockey. The names of recipients are engraved on the trophy.
This year, the recipients were Zebediah Ewing-Fisher of Miami Subs Grill Heroes and Kaysel Hill of Total Temperature Control Penguins.
In the final championship series, it would be difficult to name a winner for the 18-and-Under age group of the Southernmost Hockey Club.
In the two-game playoff series that ended on Saturday, Check Electric Lightning upended the Gulf Southern Construction Company in a double-overtime shootout to take the first game a week ago.
On Saturday, although the Generals crushed the Lightning in the second match, but it was the Lightning that won the title in another heart-stopping shootout, which ended in a 5-4 win for Check Electric.
18-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH NO.2
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 7,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 1
After the shootout loss to the Lightning the previous week, the Generals were not to be denied the victory and a chance to compete in the season-deciding shootout.
The Generals’ Tyler Meyer ripped the Lightning’s nets with four goals with two on assists from Atticus White and Landon Stotts and James Wrazen provided assists. James Wrazen also netted a pair of goals and Landon Stotts netted the puck at early in the third period.
The Lightning finally got on the scoreboard at 11:38 in the third. Zane Jackson powered a goal on an assist from Luke Klettheimer.
SHOOTOUT ROUND
LIGHTNING 5,
GENERALS 4
Luke Klettheimer raced to the first Lightning goal and added a second as Rohan Alwani, Zane Jackson and Colbin Hill finished off the game.
For the Generals, Chris Johnson, Adrian Mira, James Wrazen and Landon Stotts all got shots past winning goalie Tegan Lavin.
7-AND-UNDER
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 10,
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 1
Tobias Pavelek powered in six goals to help the Penguins ice the Heroes. Adam Awan added a hat trick and with one goal was Gabriel Fratelli.
For the Heroes, Gavin Zeid tied the game at 1 early in the first period, but the Penguins’ defense chilled the Heroes’ offense.