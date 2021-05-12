The postseason push for the Southernmost Youth Hockey League continued last Saturday at the Southernmost Hockey Rink on Bertha Street.
In the 10-and-Under Division, it was the Deep Blue Wahoos who secured a spot in the championship game this coming Saturday with a fourth straight win in the postseason, while the 14-and-Under and 18-and-Under divisions began the playoffs with a pair of games, won by Keys Imaging Surge and GSCC Generals.
UNDER-10
REGULAR SEASON
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 8, DRN MOVING RED WINGS 7
Before the postseason push started, a final regular-season game needed to be played and the Barracudas, after opening the day with a loss in the postseason tournament, ended its schedule by holding off a four-goal third period by the Red Wings for a one-goal victory.
Scoring four of the first six goals in the game, Jakub Krytinar helped Bascom Grooms take an early 5-1 advantage, as his Barracudas teammate Krystian Somuano also added a first-period score, while Roman Lepowski scored the lone goal in the first for DRN Moving.
Bascom Grooms extended its lead by a goal in the second period when Krytinar, who scored three goals in the first period, netted two more and assisted William Soto on his goal in the second.
Jad Deforrest scored twice in the second for the Red Wings to make it a four-score difference entering the third, when DRN Moving made its comeback attempt with Deforrest setting up Kobe Green, Aidan Trujillo rippling the back of the net twice and Arands Berzins scoring once, but they still ended up a goal shy in the loss.
Ryder Almeda’s third-period goal, assisted by Wyatt Grizzle-Malgrat, made the difference in the game by Bascom Grooms.
PLAYOFFS
DEEP BLUE WAHOOS 7, BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS
The day started with Deep Blue opening up a five-goal lead without allowing a score before advancing in the postseason.
All seven of the goals for the Wahoos were netted by Sawyer Hill, one assisted by Emma Anton, and it was not until the second period when Bascom Grooms was able to crack the scoreboard on a goal by Jakub Krytinar, assisted by Ryder Almeda, and Krytinar added a second goal in the third.
UNDER-14
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3, HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 2
Despite taking the first-period lead, Keys Imaging had to battle back with two goals in the third for the victory after Higgins Law went in front with a two-goal second period.
Giving the Surge the early lead, Robert Beras-Natera buried the only score in the first period for either squad, while the second period belonged to the Hammerheads and James Koester, who scored twice.
In the third, Jackson Way started the comeback rally for the Surge with a goal with just less than four minutes remaining in the game, while the game-winner came from Beras-Natera with 33 seconds left on the clock.
UNDER-18
GSCC GENERALS 8, CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 4
At the end of the second period, it was Check Electric that actually held a one-goal lead by five unanswered scores by GSCC secured the victory.
By the end of the first, a score by Oz Morales for the Lightning and a goal by Tyler Meyer assisted by Adrian Mira for the Generals kept the game even, but in the second goals by Luke Klettheimer, set up by Matt Poffenberger who scored himself, and Colbin Hill, gave Check Electric a one-goal advantage, as the tandem of Mira and Landon Stotts traded goals and assist for the Generals.
Despite trailing, the third belonged to GSCC and Stotts who put away three straight to close out the win, assisted by Mira twice and Meyer once, while Mira also scored as did James Wrazen.
UNDER-8
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL 8, MIAMI SUBS GRILL 3
Playing three, five-minute periods due to heat and rest breaks, Total Temperature Control had the game in hand by the second en route to the convincing victory.
To open the game, Kaysel Hill redirected a pass from Adam Awan to give the Penguins the advantage that was extended by Awan before Zebediah Ewing-Fisher got his Heroes team on the scoreboard with 15 seconds remaining in the first.
In the second, it was Tobias Pavelek and Awan who opened up the lead for the Penguins. Parker Silva, with a score in the third, and Ewing-Fisher, in the fourth, attempted to keep Miami Subs in the game, but two goals each by Awan and Hill from the third through the fifth thwarted any comeback attempt by the Heroes.