The Deep Blue Printing Wahoos were so close to a victory on Saturday morning in the opening match of the Southernmost Hockey Club, but the DRN Moving Inc. Red Wings pulled off a 5-5 tie with 10 seconds remaining in the first of two 10-and-Under youth hockey matches at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
The Red Wings had a two-goal advantage, with one from Kobe Green on an assist from Aidan Trujillo at the 13:19 mark, and, with 4:51 remaining in the first, Armands Berzins put the Wings up 2-0 with off a Green assist.
In the opening minutes of the second, Wahoos’ Gabriella Lopez netted a pair of goals — the first at 12:51, and tying the game with 11:08 left on an assist from Sawyer Hill.
Midway through the second, Hill got the lead for his team with an assist from David Gordillo-Vera. A minute later, Deep Blue’s Ella Way crushed the net for a 4-2 advantage, but with 14 seconds left in the second, Berzins scored his second with Green on the assist.
At 10:53 in the third, Hill added a goal to give the Wahoos a 5-3 lead.
Coming out of the goal after two periods, the Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest lit up the Wahoos with goals at 5:24 and tied the game with 10 ticks left on the clock.
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 13,
BASCOOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 4
The Wahoos started slow, with just two goals in the opening period, but netted five in the second and finished the third with six more.
Luke Hughes (two assists) teamed up with Sawyer Hill to score three goals each. Armands Berzins, Vivienne Kenna and Gabriella Lopez each had a pair of goals and Emma Anton netted a goal at 10:54 mark in the third.
Down 3-0 at the 13:26 mark in the second, the Cudas’ Sebastian Davis scored twice to pull within a goal but that was as close as they would get on the Wahoos’ strong defense while the offense drilled in four more goals to end the second at 7-3.
With 40 seconds left in the second, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning scored unassisted and he added one more late in the third.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 8,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 4
Keys Imaging surged for six first-period goals — four by Robert Beras-Natera — to double up on the Hammerheads.
Jackson Way netted a hat trick and Jackson Barroso put in the final goal for the Surge. Ali Perez, Filip Hrabec, Beras-Natera and Way each had an assist.
The Hammerheads’ Garry Allen opened the scoring early in the first with an assist from Wesley Farrer to tie the game before the Surge got things rolling.
Farrer added three goals, but the Surge defense kept the Hammerheads out of the net.
18-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 5,
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION GENERALS 4
The Generals came from behind to tie the game in the third period, but a third goal by Lightning’s Rohan Alwani proved to be the game winner.
Check Electric opened the scoring at 10:15 in the first period on a goal from Jacob Sheldon with an assist from Pavel Ivan.
Ivan put the Lightning up 2-0 on an unassisted goal. With 3:09 left in the first, Alwani netted his first.
Tyler Meyer scored to open the third for the Generals, but Alwani scored his second at 8:11 in the third to go up 4-3.
The Generals got the offense moving in the third period. Marcus Wrazen put in a pair of goals with assists from James Wrazen and Meyer. At the 8:15 mark in the third, Meyer tied the game at 4 with James Wrazen assisting.
With just 1:59 remaining, Alwani scored his third to end the match.