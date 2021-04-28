With the regular season winding down, the 10-and-Under Division of the Southernmost Hockey Club began playoffs Saturday at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
Meanwhile, the U7, U14 and U18 divisions continue to play regular-season games.
On Saturday, U10 playoffs continue with one more week of action before the U14 and U18 teams begin playoffs.
For the youngest players, the U7 will not have playoffs but compete until Saturday, May 22, also the day of closing ceremonies.
10-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 6,
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 2
Wahoos goalie Marion Koester and her defense shut down the Red Wings until midway through the third period while their offense spread their goals over three period of action.
Sawyer Hill ripped the Red Wings for a hat trick, Gabriella Lopez started the scoring for the Wahoos on a goal at 8:45 in the first, Vivienne Kenna also scored in the first and Lopez ended the scoring with 3:29 remaining.
The Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest powered the puck between the pipes with 7:53 left in the third and teammate Aidan Trujillo scored with 50 second remaining.
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 9,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 4
The game was tied at 3 to end the first and the Cudas took a 4-3 advantage at 13:09 in the second, but that was all the Wahoos defense would allow.
The Deep Blue Printing offense scored three more in the second and the same in the third for a runaway victory.
Once again, Sawyer Hill scored three goals and he assisted on three goals, Luck Hughes powered in a pair of goals and assisted on a pair, David Gordillo-Vera netted two goals and with one apiece were Catherine Koester and Emma Anton.
The Barracudas’ Jakub Krytinar netted all four goals with assists from Ryder Almeda and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning.
14-AND-UNDER
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 7,
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6
The Hammerheads skated to a 6-3 advantage but the Surge rallied for three goals in the final period to make things interesting.
James Koester nailed the nets with four goals to lead the Hammerheads. Wesley Farrer netted a pair and had one assist, Gabriel Anton canned the puck late in the second period and Sawyer Hill assisted on a goal.
For the Surge, Robert Beras-Natera netted two goals and had two assists, Kieran Smith buried the puck with 9:51 showing in the first, Jakub Krytinar scored on an assist from Beras-Natera as Jackson Way and Diya Alwani each scored a third-period goal.
18-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 4,
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 1
Lightning goalie Teagan Lavin and her defense were in control, holding the Generals to a single goal in the second period.
The offense was jolted by Rohan Alwani with two goals and assisted on the team’s opening goal from Luke Klettheimer to tie the game at 1-1.
With 2:06 remaining, Austin Stotts netted a goal on an assist by Jacob Sheldon.
The Generals got in the game at 10:00 in the second on a goal from Landon Stotts with an assist by Atticus White. After that, it was all defense by the Lightning.
7-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 7,
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 1
The Heroes’ hero was Gavin Zeid with all seven of his team’s goals.
The Penguins’ Adam Awan scored in the final period to prevent a shutout.