In hopes of completing the playoffs before the holidays, the Key West Coed Softball league went ahead with a pair of games last week, leaving just the regular-season finale to be played on Tuesday, Nov. 30, preceding two weeks of postseason play — with hopes of crowning a champion on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Before the season comes to a close, final seedings still need to be determined with three games on the docket Tuesday that could have major impacts in the brackets. In the opener, at 6:30 p.m., Priority Vending is hoping to make a move up a spot but will need to defeat LaidBack Charters Key West, which is looking to secure No. 2, and also have CrossFit beat Cleared Hot at 7:45 p.m. Having locked up the No. 1 seed, Floozie Koozie will look to complete an undefeated regular season at 9 p.m., but will have to beat Tropical Movers, who would be No. 3 with a win and No. 4 with a loss.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 8,
POKE IN THE REAR 7
Perfection was nearly wiped away by Poke in the Rear, with three unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth, but Floozie Koozie had opened a four-run advantage by the fourth and then fought to a scoreless seventh innings to keep its record unblemished thus season.
With four RBI on three hits, two of which were home runs, Lauren Wells powered the Floozie Koozie victory, as Andrew Rodriguez had the only other multihit performance in the winning effort with a pair of doubles. Antonio Guieb and Jade Castillo doubled, while with singles were Jewels Castillo, Janessa Barrios, Joal Rivero and Joe Stickney.
Driving in two runs on a triple and double, Daniel Garcia sparked the comeback attempt for Poke in the Rear, as Amanda Tufenkjian doubled and with singles were Desiree Caldwell, Junior Guieb, Johnny Monsalvatage and Bridget Woods.
TROPICAL MOVERS 4, PRIORITY VENDING 3
In a tightly contested matchup, during which neither team had more than a run lead and the game tied at a pair apiece through four complete innings, the difference came down to Tropical Movers scoring one more than Priority Vending in the fifth and then holding things scoreless through the final two frames to move into a deadlock for third in the league standings with Poke in the Rear.
Blasting two home runs during a 3-for-3 night, Casey Taylor carried Tropical Movers to the victory, with Amanda Tufenkjian packing up two hits, one a double, Brittanie Markle singling three times, Mike Van Dammn twice and Henrik Olsson once.
For Priority Vending, Kevin Hubert connected on a trio of singles, Bridget Woods doubled and singled, Alexandra Rodriguez doubled, while with singles were Chad Rodriguez, Jon Brenner, Brianna Brenner and Devon Spencer.