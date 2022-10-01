It was a weekend of one-sided affairs for the Key West Junior Football League as only one of the four contests was still up for grabs in the fourth quarter and two of those contests finished a shutouts victory for the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks and AOK Realty Gators at George Mira Jr. Field.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Dolphins face the Packers in the 10 a.m., and the Ravens take on the Bucs in the noon matchup. At 2 p.m., the Hurricanes meet FSU, and Michigan takes on the Gators in the final game of the day at 3.