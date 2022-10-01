It was a weekend of one-sided affairs for the Key West Junior Football League as only one of the four contests was still up for grabs in the fourth quarter and two of those contests finished a shutouts victory for the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks and AOK Realty Gators at George Mira Jr. Field.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Dolphins face the Packers in the 10 a.m., and the Ravens take on the Bucs in the noon matchup. At 2 p.m., the Hurricanes meet FSU, and Michigan takes on the Gators in the final game of the day at 3.
First State Bank Jaguars 27,
Island Runners Dolphins 8
By halftime, it was actually the Dolphins that held a two-point advantage but in the second half, it was all Jaguars — scoring 21 unanswered points en route to the victory.
A safety in the first period gave the Dolphins an early advantage, just four minutes into the matchup. Still, the Jaguars responded with a touchdown pass from Zion Harper to Erickson Noel four minutes later to go back in front. Before the half, Jordan Wallace raced to pay dirt to put his Dolphins squad back in front by two points, but that would be the final lead for the 'Fins as the second half belonged to the Jags.
Lavell Cartwright returned the opening kickoff after the intermission 40 yards for a touchdown and Jessie Hubbard's PAT split the uprights, Erickson Noel added the final two touchdowns for the Jags with the extra points good by Cartwright and Harper.
Wallace finished with a game-high 116 rushing yards on eight carries for the Dolphins to go along with 27 passing yards going 4-for-4 in his attempts, Joseph Gauron had two receptions for the Dolphins for 15 yards as well as a team-high five tackles, Ryder Smith for seven yards, Lucas Altenor for six yards and Jaiden Pierre also for six yards all hauled in a pass from Wallace. Noel had 88 on two carries for the Jaguars and Harper completed a 50-yard pass to Noel, who had a team0best four tackles.
Shrimp Pimp Seahawks 39,
Manley Debore Ravens 0
It was all Seahawks starting with an 11-yard touchdown run by Matthew Oviedo five and a half minutes in the first quarter. From there the route was on, as Michael Perry Jr. was the next into the end zone for the Seahawks and then put his team in front by three scores on a passing play to Emarlo Gonzalez, who had just converted the previous extra point attempt, while Torrence Lee was good after the Seahawks' third score of the game.
A second rushing score of Perry Jr., the extra point good by Tyrese Scott, put the Hawks ahead 28-0 at the intermission, sealing the shutout victory with a Devin Stehly touchdown run in the third quarter and Perry Jr. connected with Scott for the final touchdown pass of the game with Zander Font completing the extra point for the convincing victory.
Perry Jr. racked up 90 rushing yards on five attempts as well as being perfect through the air on four passes for 77 yards, Stehly also touched the ball five times via the ground attack collecting 38 yards, Gonzalez had 22 yards of three rushes and grabbed three passes for 45 yards as the Seahawks combined for 217 offensive yards while the defense held the Ravens in negative figures. Font had an impressive showing with nine sacks and two tackles, Torrence Lee had five tackles, Stehley had four tackles and with three each was Scott and Elijah Carius.
The Ravens did get four sacks apiece from Christian Rodriguez and Deon Cartwright, with Cartwright adding four tackles, as well as Parker Johnson, and Mason Waldner wrapping up three tackles along with Rodriguez.
AOK REALTY GATORS 42,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 0
Despite only scoring once in the first quarter, it was all Gators as they scored at least once in every quarter and then held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the lopsided win Leondre Marius was the first to reach the end zone for the Gators from 23 yards out with Carter Mendez taking in the two-point conversion, Jeremiah Marius's 19-yard run added to the lead in the second quarter, with Leondre Marius tossing to Toren Thomas for the two-point conversion, and just before the half Carter Mendez took a handoff eight yards for a 22-0 advantage at the break.
A 35-yard touchdown run by Daniel Orelus and a two-point conversion once again from Leondre Marius to Toren Thomas continued to expand the Gators' lead after the intermission, Thomas had a second touchdown pass and Julian Parks finished the scoring with a 13-yard run to pay dirt.
CMG HURRICANES 26,
MOOSE LODGE WOLVERINES 22
In the closest game of the weekend, really the only contested matchup, the Hurricanes led, or were tied, a majority of the way, that was until the Wolverines put the pressure on with a fourth-quarter touchdown run and 2-point conversion William Tanfield made it a two-point difference in favor of Moose Lodge. But the Wolverines could not maintain as the Hurricanes received one final possession with a minute and 45 seconds remaining on the clock.
It would take only 33 seconds to score, on a 49-yard run by Jaxon McEaney, to push the Hurricanes to victory. McEaney started the scoring in the highly-contested game on a 28-yard passing play to Hernan Joseph and Jaxon McEaney was good for the extra point, but the Wolverines answered by marching back down the field for a two-yard touchdown run by William Tanfield with Levi Major going for the extra point.
It was a similar situation the next time as McEaney went for a 25-yard touchdown run and Everett Dolan went for the extra point, which was followed by a 37-yard touchdown and two-point conversion from Tanfield to make it even at 14 by halftime. It was the same two in the second half, McEaney going 23-yards to pay dirt and Tanfield good for a 22-yard score, but the difference was the Wolverines converted it extra point attempt and the Hurricanes did not, forcing CMG to score one final time in order to claim the victory.