“Some habits are hard to break,” according to Bill Welzien — who has swam the length of the Sea of Galilee and back, also swam the distance and then ran across the Seven-Mile Bridge, as well as double-crossed the Seven-Mile Bridge via the water — and he continues to prove that as he completed his 121st swim around Key West on March 29 and then took on No. 122 on Tuesday, May 11.
In his first attempt of this calendar year, Welzien completed the 12.5-mile course in 6 hours, 28 minutes and 29 seconds, in 80 degree water. It would take him 11,087 strokes and a pace of 100 yards every minute and 55 seconds to finish.
May’s times, with the temperature upwards of 88 degrees, were a bit slower as he needed 6 hours, 59 minutes and 17 seconds to circle the island, in 11,549 strokes, a 27-per-minute average, with a pace of 100 yards in every two minutes and three seconds.
It is all in preparation for his 123rd partaking of circumferencing the island, which will likely to come on June 29, during the 45th annual Swim Around Key West, following meniscus surgery on May 18, leaving an outside chance for June 10 or June 11.