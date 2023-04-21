The race for the top spots heated up last week Key West Little Conch Baseball.
In the 14-and-Under division, Sloppy Joe’s (12-2) evened the series with a win over Florida Keys Electric (11-2) to take a slight advantage in the standings.
Over in the 12-and-Under group at Peter Dopp Field, Hector Guzman Dental (5-9) handed Danger Charters (12-2) its second defeat on the season, but could not get a win in their other two games. Island Dogs (7-7) and Toppino’s (6-8) are too far behind to make a run for the regular season, but a lot can happen in the final four weeks of the regular season.
It is still a race in the 10-and-Under division. Barrows Law (9-5) fell to Hy-Tech (9-5) over the week to knot the standings, with Key Plaza Creperie (8-6) not far behind.
14-AND-UNDER
SLOPPY JOE’S 9,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 8
Sloppy’s built a 9-3 lead but had to hold off a four-run rally by FKE. Roman Garcia went yard and singled for three RBI, Baylin Rodger was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Josh Johnson and Nelson Ong each cracked a two-base hit and base hit, Elias Hernandez singled twice and Kristian Kearins and Christian Druckemiller added one hit apiece.
Ong sat nine on strikeouts over four, and Garcia had six Ks in two-plus innings of relief.
FKE’s Xavier Perez homered and singled for two RBI, Kristian Masters cracked a pair of doubles and a base hit and Kade Maltz, Calvin Mercer, and James Koester each doubled and singled.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 17,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 14
Tied at 14 in the top of the seventh, Conch-Rete Pumping pitcher Nick Besson threw a wild pitch, allowing two runs across the plate.
Conch-Rete Pumping lost despite out-hitting FKE 16-14.
Leading the way for FKE was Xavier Perez with a two-run shot and doubled twice, Kade Maltz thumped a three-base hit and two-base hit, James Koester was 3-for-4, leadoff batter Kristian Masters hit a solo home run, Stone Turbeville doubled and with a base hit was Cruz Holmes, Calvin Mercer, Bolden Walther and Roger Barralaga.
Mercer started on the hill, gave up nine runs on 13 hits, struck out eight.
Conch-Rete Pumping’s Derreld Treminio went yard and doubled for three RBI, Nick Besson hammered a pair of two-baggers and singled to plate two runs, Mason Titensor cracked a double and singled twice for three RBI, Jason Stubblefield ripped a pair of doubles, Jayvion King tripled home two, Nathan Radziejewski doubled and Carter Wirth singled.
SLOPPY JOE’S 23,
PAPA TONY’S 3
Kristian Kearins pitched a two-hitter and had plenty of offense with 15 base hits paced by Roman Garcia’s 4-for-4 night highlighted by a home run and two doubles for seven RBI. Nelson Ong plated six via a three doubles, Trent Thomas drove in two on a pair of two-baggers, Chace Gaertner and Baylin Rodger each doubled and singled and Josh Johnson singled two times.
Papa Tony’s Beau Bender singled home a pair and Jack Niles added a base hit.
SLOPPY JOE’S 19,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 4
Josh Johnson had a huge night at the plate with a grand slam home run and a second long ball for five RBI. Nelson Ong plated seven via a triple, double and base hit, Elias Hernandez roped a pair of singles, Christian Druckemiller doubled as Roman Garcia, Chace Gaertner and Trent Thomas all singled.
In one inning of relief each, Ong and Garcia struck out two apiece.
For Conch-Rete Pumping, Nick Besson hammered two hits, Jake Rodriguez nailed a two-run double as Jason Stubblefield, Carter Wirth and Derreld Treminio added one hit each.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 8,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 5
Kaden Savedra homered and drove in four runs as Johnny Carbaugh, Alexander Wickers, Donald Kirkpatrick and Keyter Perez all singled.
In two innings of middle relief, Wickers struck out five.
Doc Guzman’s Kaine Dickerson hit a solo home run and singled, Cooper Miller cleared the bags with a double, as Cayden Gonzalez and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning both singled.
In the final two innings, Tyrone Cervantes struck out six and gave up just one walk to shut down the bankers albeit too late.
DANGER CHARTERS 10,
TOPPINO’S 0
Danger Charters’ starting pitcher Nicholas Talpasz and reliever Hunter Hill teamed up to throw a no-hitter, just two walks away from a perfect game by the pitching duo.
Talpasz struck out seven with the two bases on balls over four. Hill sat two on Ks in the final frame with perfection.
On offense, Haven Andrade hit a two-run home run and singled, Hunter Hill singled twice, Niko Prokurat went yard, Nicholas Talpasz had a run-scoring triple as Brian Ledbetter singled.
ISLAND DOGS 13,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENAL 3
Island Dogs got off the porch with nine runs in the first. Jackson Tonelli homered and singled for four RBI, Jayce Fernandez thumped a three-base hit and base hit and Leo Thibault singled home a runner.
Thibault and Fernandez struck out three apiece.
Kaine Dickerson launched another ball out of Peter Dopp Field and singled for two RBI and Cooper Miller and leadoff batter Tyrone Cervantes both singled.
Over the final two-plus innings in relief, Geraldo Verges struck out six.
TOPPINO’S 9,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 8
Toppino’s was down 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh when Kellen Lockwood singled home two runs.
Calvin Lee went yard and singled to plate three runs, Sam Boa singled two times, Luis Hernandez singled home three as Cole Johnson added a hit. Luis Hernandez struck out eight over the first six plus innings.
The bankers’ Kaden Savedra was 4-for-4 with a double with three RBI, Alexander Wickers doubled and singled, Keyter Perez nailed a two-base hit, as Johnny Carbaugh, Brice Barth, James Carey and Christopher Cabrera all singled.
Carey and Wickers struck out six each.
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 14,
DANGER CHARTERS 8
The game was tied at 6 in the top of the fourth as Tyler Brickhouse drew a walk to score a run for Doc Guzman, and it was off the races to pin a second loss on Danger Charters.
Tyrone Cervantes doubled twice and singled, Kaine Dickerson hammered a two-base hit and base hit for two RBI, Daniel Morales drove in three runs on two hits, Geraldo Verges singled twice for two RBI, Tyler Brickhouse singled home two, Denver Lettie had an RBI base hit and Cooper Miller hit a solo home run.
In the final frame, Gonzalez and Cervantes blanked Danger Charters.
Danger Charter’s Sawyer Hill doubled twice, Niko Prokurat smacked a two-bagger and singled, James Barber doubled and Haven Andrade, Ryder Almeda and Devin Henderson all singled.
10-AND-UNDER
BARROWS LAW 8,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 1
Jaiden Lopez thumped a three-base hit, doubled and singled, and he shut down the opponents in the final inning on the mound with two Ks.
Luke Barroso singled twice, Jacob Rodriguez doubled home a run, Landon White slugged a two-run single as Josalby Perdigon singled home a run.
Over four frames for the start, Rodriguez struck out nine, allowed a run.
The innkeepers’ Justin Druckemiller singled home a run as Tyler Occhiato, Edder Mendez and Jackson Groll each singled.
HY-TECH 5,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 1
Jax Mendez singled twice, Michael Leser thumped a three-bagger and Jimmy McCain nailed a two-run double to power Hy-Tech at the plate. With a base hit was Caleb Barba and Henry Kroes.
Colin Jordan struck out eight, allowed a run on four hits and walked three as Mendez blanked Sunset with two Ks over the final two.
Sunset’s Greyson Rookey doubled and singled, Bradley Buigas drilled a pair of base hits as LB Bennett and Easton Fryar both singled.
Over three, Miles Murphy struck out five.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 6,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 4
Tied at 4 in the bottom of the fifth, Edder Mendez singled home the go-ahead run. Justin Druckemiller went 3-for-3 and Justin Osborne thumped a three-base hit and base hit to lead KW Hospitality Inn. Marcel Major and Jackson Groll each singled home a run, and Edder Mendez singled.
Sunset Watersports’ Beau Brenner went 3-for-4, Armani Jackson and Bradley Buigas singled two times each, Miles Murphy doubled home three and Greyson Rookey singled.
HY-TECH 4,
BARROWS LAW 1
Barrow’s Jaiden Lopez homered in the first and that was all the flawless Hy-Tech defense would allow, with starting pitcher Jimmy McCain striking out nine and Colin Jordan sat four on Ks the final two.
Henry Kroes doubled, McCain singled home a pair and Jordan added a run-scoring base hit for Hy-Tech.
Jacob Rodriguez singled for the only other Barrows Law base hit. Rodriguez held Hy-Tech to one run via a hit and two walks with nine Ks over four as Gavin Teal allowed three runs on two hits and walk for the loss.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 11,
SUNSET WATERSORTS 9
Landon Caraballo went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for three RBI, Roman Lepowski and Armands Berzins both doubled and singled, Khai Mellies singled two times, Nico Griffiths doubled home two runners as Ryder Smith and Brian Gutierrez each added a base knock.
Sunset’s leadoff Beau Brenner (two RBI) and Christian Cabrera each went 3-for-3, Miles Murphy singled twice, Barrett Nelson doubled home a run and with a single were Armani Jackson and Bradley Buigas.