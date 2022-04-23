There is a little more than a week of regular-season action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex as the top team in two of the Key West Little Conchs Baseball League age groups are set, but there is a race for first in another.
Linda D Sportfishing is solid at 16-2 in the 10-and-Under Division, well ahead of Toppino & Sons (13-9) and BodyZone (12-8).
In the 14-and-Under Division, more affectionately known as Pony league, Certified Appliance Repair holds a 17-2 mark with Florida Keys Electric too far behind to make a charge at 13-6.
There is a race in the 12-and-Under Division at Peter Dopp Field. Sloppy Joe’s (13-6) was near-even with Papa Tony’s (14-6) but on Thursday, April 21, Papa Tony’s edged Sloppy’s for a slight advantage.
With three games left, Papa Tony’s faces Jon’s Ham twice and finishes off with First Horizon Bank. Sloppy Joe’s has a date with Coca-Cola and ends the season with two games against Jon’s Ham, which could act as a spoiler for either team.
There is still a whole lot of great youth baseball left. Get out and support the kids.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 17,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 9
Certified Appliance Repair’s Noah Mercer hit a run-scoring home run in the first, one more in the second and doubled in the fourth for seven total RBI. Steele Gomez plated four runs on a two-base hit and three base hits, Roman Garcia drove in two runs on three hits, Christopher Barter doubled two times to plate two runs, Nelson Ong doubled home a run and singled, Ty Hill and Josh Johnson singled two times apiece as Nathan Radziejewski and David Martinez both singled.
On the hill, Gomez gave up seven runs over four and Mercer came in from the bullpen to squelch Conch-Crete Pumping the final two frames with five Ks.
The pumpers’ Jake Rodriguez doubled and singled two times to send four home, Jake Ferguson hammered a trio of base hits, Jackson Bernhard doubled and singled for two RBI and Lucas Audette singled.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 21,
COAST 7
FKE was electric in the second for 15 runs amped up with run-scoring doubles by Cruz Holmes, Isaac Martinez and Erik Fiallo. Martinez was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Beau Bender drove in three runs on three hits and scored three times, Oliver Zanetti singled two times, Paul Cassidy doubled home a run as Tristan Weech drilled a run-scoring base hit.
In three innings of relief, Bender struck out six and gave up three runs on four hits, two walks.
Xavier Perez and Joel Rodriguez both slapped a two-base hit and base hit, Jason Stubblefield doubled home two runs, Leandro Batista cleared the bags on a base hit and Gionni Fernandez singled.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 18,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 8
Jackson Bernhard was in total control from the mound at Pedro Aguilar Field with 14 strikeouts, just four walks and scattered 10 hits, one a home run, and had plenty of offense from his teammates with 15 hits.
Uziel Morales drove in five runs on three hits, Jake Ferguson and Lucas Audette both doubled and singled, Jake Rodriguez and Jayvion King singled two times each, playing up from the U12 league, Derreld Treminio singled two times, Matthew Hetu cracked a base hit and Bernhard helped his cause with a three-run triple.
FKE’s Tristian Weech went yard and doubled, Erik Fiallo drilled a two-base hit and a base hit, Brian Cassidy tripled home a runner, Beau Bender and Oliver Zanetti each had an RBI single and with a base hit were Cruz Holmes, Anthony Martinez and Isaac Martinez.
After Weech yielded 15 runs in the first two, Holmes allowed three runs on five hits/walks and fanned three over three.1
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 16,
COAST 0
Noah Mercer was a hit shy of four perfect innings on the hill. The ace struck out 10 to shut out Coast. In relief, Nelson Ong continued the one-hitter with three Ks and no walks.
Mercer thumped a three-base hit and base hit to plate four runs, Ong drove in two runs via two doubles, Josh Johnson (3 RBI), Christopher Barter and Roman Garcia singled two times apiece and Steele Gomez singled home a runner.
COAST leadoff batter Xavier Perez singled to break up a no-no
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 7,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 3
Auggy Davila went yard and doubled, and he pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts for Papa Tony’s. Brice Barth doubled, Niko Prokurat singled home a pair of runners and Nick Talpasz added a base hit.
The bankers’ Trent Thomas singled home a run and Matthew Oviedo, Reef Guyet and James Carey each singled.
Thomas struck out five over the first four frames.
COCA-COLA 8,
PAPA TONY’S 5
Tied at 5 after one, Coca-Cola scored two in the second on a Carter Wirth single to pull away for good. Wirth added another run-scoring single, Jack Niles doubled and singled, Max Barroso hammered a pair of base hits as Haven Andrade singled. Over five on the hill, Niles struck out eight.
Papa Tony’s Niko Prokurat doubled and singled, Brice Barth singled two times as Auggy Davila, Nick Talpasz and Alfedo Flores all roped a base hit.
SLOPPY JOE’S 7,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 5
Derreld Treminio jacked a two-run shot in the fourth frame, and he slugged a two-run double to lead Sloppy’s at the plate. Christian Chavez singled home a run and Nick Besson singled.
On the hill, Baylin Rodger struck out seven over three-plus innings.
First Horizon out-hit Sloppy’s but could not translate into runs. Chace Gaertner doubled and singled, Reef Guyet hammered two hits, Mason Hart hit a two-bagger and with a base hit were James Carey, Jayce Fernandez and Josiah Gonzales.
In the final inning of relief, Guyet was perfect with three Ks.
JON’S HAM 11,
COCA-COLA 2
Jon’s shellacked Coca-Cola pitcher Jack Chapman for 12 hits led by Kaden Maltz with a home run and two singles for three RBI and Kaine Dickerson with two doubles and base hit. Calvin Mercer drove in two runs on two doubles, Christian Druckemiller doubled and singled, Daniel Morales cracked a two-run single as Tyrone Cervantes and Jackson Tonelli each added a base hit.
Jon’s pitching staff of Cervantes, Dickerson and Jakobe Williamson no-hit Coca-Cola. Cervantes allowed the two runs on five walks; in three and two-thirds innings of middle relief Dickerson was flawless — no runs, hits or walks — and struck out nine and Williamson was also perfect with a strikeout.
In five innings on the hill, Chapman struck out eight and walked just two.
PAPA TONY’S 3,
SLOPPY JOE’S 2
Auggy Davila slugged a solo home run as part of the three-run fourth for Papa Tony’s only hit, and he survived a two-run Sloppy Joe’s rally in the fifth.
In an inning-plus in relief, Davila struck out two and did not give up a hit, walk or run.
Sloppy Joes’ Nick Besson doubled and singled as Kristian Masters and Mason Titensor both singled.
Besson let up the runs on a hit and three walks, and he fanned seven as Derreld Treminio shut down Papa Tony’s with two Ks over the final frame.
10-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 10,
BODYZONE 9
Key Plaza Creperie’s Roman Lepowski tripled home two runs, Landon Caraballo cleared the bags with a double, Jayden Lopez doubled home a run as Wiktor Kowalik, Ryder Almeda, Ryan Martinez and Marcell Major each singled.
BodyZone’s four-run rally fell short in the fourth. Jacob Rodriguez doubled and singled to plate four runs, Alexander Cordero thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, Roman Ubeda singled two times as James Barber, Tirsolino Paulino, Gavin Teal and Landon White each singled.
In two innings of relief, Rodriguez was perfect and fanned three.
BODYZONE 6,
TOPPINO & SONS 4
Jacob Rodriguez reeled off four RBI via a two-base hit and a base hit, Alexander Cordero singled three times, Gavin Teal hit a run-scoring double, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning singled home two runners and Justin Druckemiller roped a base hit.
Rodriguez started on the hill, struck out seven over three innings.
Toppino’s Hunter Hill drove in three runs on three hits, Mason Waldner tripled and singled, Xavian Salcedo hammered two hits as Miguel Otero-Rivera and Ryland Brown each had a hit.
Waldner struck out nine and allowed four runs on four hits, four walks in three on the mound.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 10,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 9
Abel Smith doubled and singled two times, Armands Berzins nailed a two-base hit and base hit, Cole Johnson tripled home two runners as Kristopher Barroso singled.
KP Creperies’ Billy Norwood doubled and singled two times for two RBI, Jayden Lopez cracked a two-base hit and base hit, Landon Caraballo plated two via two hits, Khai Mellies hit a run-scoring double and Marcell Major singled.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 19,
TOPPINO & SONS 3
After a six-run first, Linda D reeled in nine in the second and four more in the third to end it early.
Christian Barrows doubled and singled two times to plate three runs, Joshua Johnson drilled a two-bagger and singled for four RBI, Gavin Cobb drove in two runs on a two-bagger and base hit, Jimmy McCain doubled home two runs, Cayden Gonzalez had a run-scoring double and Cuyler Thrift singled home two runners.
McCain went the distance, struck out six, walked four and scattered five hits.
For Toppino’s, Hunter Hill singled two times, Chay Blanco and Ryland Brown each hit a run-scoring double and Mason Waldner singled.
BODYZONE 15,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 8
Jacob Rodriguez tripled, doubled and singled for three RBI, James Barber plated two runs on three hits, Landon White hoisted a two-run double as Justin Druckemiller, Alexander Cordero, Roman Ubeda, Billy Robinson and L.B. Bennett each singled.
The innkeepers’ Cole Johnson doubled two times, Abel Smith cleared the bags with a two-base hit, Kristopher Barroso tripled as Armands Berzins, Ian Harper and Julian Turbeville each added a base hit.