With just one loss on the season, after a pair of victories last week, 5 Brothers extended its overall lead in the Key West Men’s Softball League by two games as the league leaders defeated second-place Roostica, who were also upended up Key West Fisheries. That gives 5 Brothers (12-1 overall) a 3 1/2-game lead ahead of Roostica, which is tied with Key West Fishers in the loss column both with five, while defending champions Rodriguez Cigars are a game below .500, at 5-6.
Key West Fisheries 29,
Roostica 17
The offense of Key West Fisheries, which had already scored 19 runs by the second inning, was simply too much for Roostica to handle as a seven-run fifth inning instituted the 10-run mercy rule for the Fishermen.
Needing a triple for the cycle, Rakio Alfonso was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBI, while Ronnies Presley doubled, homered and singled twice for four RBI to lead KW Fisheries the victory. Lito Lopez connected on two homers for five RBI as part of his three hits, Tony Alfonso also has a trio of base knocks, D’Anthony Rodriguez doubled and singled, Alexey Vergas parked a shot and singled, for four RBI, while Marty Gregurich and Jorge Martinez each had two hits.
With four hits each for Roostica were Rakio Caradad, one of them a home run, and Tommy Grassi, with a double, Hugo Valdez added a triple and two singles, Miguel Gonzalez had a two-base hit and two base hits, while Ralph Henriquez homered, doubled and singled. Johnny Monsalvatage contributed a home run and singled, Junior Guieb a double and home run, while Rafael Acevey, Joe Verala and Anthony Henriquez had two hits apiece and Lane Hilliard sent a ball over the fence.
Key West Fisheries 26,
The Shield 13
A 10-spot in the first and then 13 more runs in the next three frames was more than enough to secure the victory for Key West Fisheries.
Fisheries had five home runs from five different players in the victory, as Rafael Acevey had one as part of his four hits, which were good for five RBI, as did Marty Gregurich, who also doubled in his four hits. Also with home runs were Rakio Alfonso and Ariel Herrea, who were both a triple away from the cycle with three hits, and Alexey Vergas had a double and home run for four RBI. D’Anthony Rodriguez and Jorge Martinez, both had a two-base hit and two base hits, while Ronnie Presley and Lito Lopez both singled.
For The Shield, Alex Torres a home run and single, while Alain Tujillo and Paco Galvin both had a double and single.
5 Brothers 26,
Roostica 25
It was Roostica that took the early advantage with a 14-run second at-bat, but 5 Brothers slowly chipped away at the lead until they were able to walk off with the victory on a home run by Michael Olivera as they tallied six runs in the final swings.
With the hot bat, Oni Ferreiro Jr. sliced a pair of home runs and triple while going 4-for-4 with six RBI was 4-for-4 in the winning effort as was Armando Rojas, who had a double and triple. Alex Ornelos piled on a home run and two doubles from four RBI, Xavier Perez had a two base hit and two base hits, Joey Figueroa had three singles, Tony Guieb had an inside-the-park home run and single, Sam Calaham a double and home run, Brandon Guieb a double and Marlon Manresa two hits.
Supplying the offense for Roostica was Ralph Henriquez and Johnny Monsalvatage with a home run, double and two singles, Brandon Presley added a triple, single and home run, Hugo Valdez III with a home run and two singles, and Miguel Gonzalez and Joe Varela with two doubles and a single, Rakio Caradad tripled and singled, Mike Henriquez doubled and singled, Lane Hilliard homered and doubled, Hugo Valdez Jr. had two hits and Junior Guieb doubled.
5 Brothers 22,
The Shield 6
In a contest pitting the top and bottom teams in the league, 5 Brothers needed just four innings to complete the 15-run mercy run rule, as they blasted three grand slams in the win.
With two of those bases loaded long balls was Sam Callahan, while Xavier Perez also came up clutch with a grand slam and double for six RBI. With three hits each were Joey Figueroa, with a double and home run, and Michael Olivera, with a double, Marlon Manresa had two base hits and with a two-base hit each were Armando Rojas, Oni Ferreiro Jr., Alez Omelos and Brandon Guieb.
Alex Torres went 2-for-2 for The Shield, as Alain Tujillo singled and Paco Galvin doubled.
Fire Fighters 26,
Rodriguez Cigars 19
With both teams needing a win to keep pace with the top of the league, it was the Fire Fighters who picked up the victory and kept Rodriguez Cigars from moving back above the .500 mark on the season.
Cracking two home runs and a single for six RBI was Stick Morales, as Fire Fighter teammates Benny Lowe and Colton Butler, also with a double, parked shots as part of their two hits each. Andre Guieb tripled and singled twice, Stevie Monsalvatage and Robert Franco both doubled and singled twice, while with three base hits was Korey Rodriguez. Bobby Lowe had two singles and David Flynn added one.
For Rodriguez Cigars, Paul Sanchez was 4-for-4, Andrew Rodriguez had a two-base hit and two base hits, Harry Milliken and JJ Fallon had three hits apiece, while with two were Joe Stickney, Dexter Butler, double, and Ben Blattenberger, and with one were Troy Curry, Daniel Garcia, double, and Garret Frey.
The Shield 11,
Fire Fighters 10
For just the second time this season, The Shield found its way into the win column, which also for the second time came against Fire Fighters, led by Alain Tujillo, who doubled and singled.
Fire Fighters attempted a comeback after getting shut down to four runs through the first six frames, scoring six in the seventh but still came up a run shy of extending the game. Benny Lowe homered as part of his four hits for Fire Fighters, Stevie Monsalvatage and Colton Butler both added on a pair of doubles, with one double apiece were Korey Rodriguez, Robert Franco, Raul Franco and Andre Guieb, as both Chad Rodriguez and Bobby Lowe singled.